Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
Fiabilidad
13 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
77
Transacciones Rentables:
60 (77.92%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
17 (22.08%)
Mejor transacción:
19.63 USD
Peor transacción:
-10.87 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
168.93 USD (15 361 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-54.92 USD (5 131 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (35.92 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
36.77 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Actividad comercial:
57.36%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.37%
Último trade:
4 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
7.41
Transacciones Largas:
46 (59.74%)
Transacciones Cortas:
31 (40.26%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.08
Beneficio Esperado:
1.48 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.82 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.23 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-15.35 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.96%
Pronóstico anual:
72.33%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1.90 USD
Máxima:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.69% (5.38 USD)
De fondos:
16.67% (51.14 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 35
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 5K
AUDCAD 5.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +19.63 USD
Peor transacción: -11 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +35.92 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -15.35 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.03 × 818
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 433
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
otros 82...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 40% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


