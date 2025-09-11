SignaleKategorien
Danilo Ghilardi

GH1FX Signal

Danilo Ghilardi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
13 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
77
Gewinntrades:
60 (77.92%)
Verlusttrades:
17 (22.08%)
Bester Trade:
19.63 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-10.87 USD
Bruttoprofit:
168.93 USD (15 361 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-54.93 USD (5 131 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (35.92 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
36.77 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading-Aktivität:
57.36%
Max deposit load:
10.37%
Letzter Trade:
8 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.41
Long-Positionen:
46 (59.74%)
Short-Positionen:
31 (40.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.08
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.82 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.23 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-15.35 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-15.35 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.81%
Jahresprognose:
58.35%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1.90 USD
Maximaler:
15.38 USD (1.47%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.69% (5.38 USD)
Kapital:
16.67% (51.14 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 42
AUDCAD 35
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 53
AUDCAD 61
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 5K
AUDCAD 5.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +19.63 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +35.92 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -15.35 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.03 × 821
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 441
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.60 × 719
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 253
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.15 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.38 × 91
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
noch 83 ...
Welcome to GH1FX Investment 

Signal: GH1FX Signal

Weare excited to introduce our fully automated trading system, utilizing advanced strategies such as martingale, grid, and hedge elements.

Key Features:

  • Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD
  • Hard stop loss: 40% is set
  • Monthly Profit Target: 5 to 10% 
  • Recommend Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Account Types: Hedge, Raw Spread, or ECN (we recommend ROBOFOREX for optimal results).

Trading Strategy: Our system executes trades only when there is a high probability of success. It analyzes market conditions, trends, and key indicators before making any decisions.

  • No Random Trades: We mitigate unnecessary risks by following strict trading criteria.
  • Quality Over Quantity: We focus on fewer trades with higher success rates, prioritizing long-term growth and consistency.

Thank you for trusting us with your trading journey. If you have any questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out.

Contact Us: https://linktr.ee/gh1fx

Recommended Broker: roboforex.com

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773

Please note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.14 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 09:59
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.19 07:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.16 13:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.11 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
