QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WTM
Tornare a Azioni

WTM: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

1773.73 USD 23.83 (1.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WTM ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1735.00 e ad un massimo di 1776.22.

Segui le dinamiche di White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WTM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1735.00 1776.22
Intervallo Annuale
1678.87 2023.00
Chiusura Precedente
1749.90
Apertura
1735.00
Bid
1773.73
Ask
1774.03
Minimo
1735.00
Massimo
1776.22
Volume
18
Variazione giornaliera
1.36%
Variazione Mensile
-1.68%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.18%
Variazione Annuale
3.46%
20 settembre, sabato