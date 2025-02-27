Valute / WTM
WTM: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
1773.73 USD 23.83 (1.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WTM ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1735.00 e ad un massimo di 1776.22.
Segui le dinamiche di White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1735.00 1776.22
Intervallo Annuale
1678.87 2023.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1749.90
- Apertura
- 1735.00
- Bid
- 1773.73
- Ask
- 1774.03
- Minimo
- 1735.00
- Massimo
- 1776.22
- Volume
- 18
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.46%
20 settembre, sabato