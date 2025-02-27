Currencies / WTM
WTM: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
1711.00 USD 2.43 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WTM exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1704.00 and at a high of 1711.00.
Follow White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
1704.00 1711.00
Year Range
1678.87 2023.00
- Previous Close
- 1713.43
- Open
- 1704.00
- Bid
- 1711.00
- Ask
- 1711.30
- Low
- 1704.00
- High
- 1711.00
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -5.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.42%
- Year Change
- -0.19%
