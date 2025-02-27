QuotesSections
WTM
WTM: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

1711.00 USD 2.43 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WTM exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1704.00 and at a high of 1711.00.

Follow White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
1704.00 1711.00
Year Range
1678.87 2023.00
Previous Close
1713.43
Open
1704.00
Bid
1711.00
Ask
1711.30
Low
1704.00
High
1711.00
Volume
10
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
-5.16%
6 Months Change
-11.42%
Year Change
-0.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%