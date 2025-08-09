Valute / SOXX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SOXX: iShares Semiconductor ETF
265.86 USD 1.71 (0.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOXX ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.60 e ad un massimo di 267.40.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Semiconductor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOXX News
- The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $500 in Right Now
- Is the iShares Semiconductor ETF Worth Investing in for the Long Haul?
- SOXL: Far More Risk Than Reward Since COVID Shock (NYSEARCA:SOXL)
- AMD, Nvidia, and Broadcom Could Help This Unstoppable ETF Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- TSMC stock target lifted at Bernstein on better AI outlook
- Analog Devices: Picking Up Steam, But Beware Of Risks (NASDAQ:ADI)
- The Best ETFs to Invest In Right Now
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- AI Growth vs. High Expectations: Where Do NVIDIA ETFs Stand?
- Why Is Aehr Test Systems Stock Surging Tuesday? - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR)
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Why Is Aehr Test Systems Stock Skyrocketing Monday? - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR)
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
- SOXQ: Attractive Valuations In The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SOXQ)
- The Semiconductor Investment Landscape: Demand Will Grow, But Cycles Define The Game (SMH)
- SMHX: A Speculative Buy To Navigate The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SMHX)
- Will the U.S. be self-sufficient in analog semi?
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
Intervallo Giornaliero
263.60 267.40
Intervallo Annuale
148.35 268.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 267.57
- Apertura
- 267.31
- Bid
- 265.86
- Ask
- 266.16
- Minimo
- 263.60
- Massimo
- 267.40
- Volume
- 8.108 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.42%
21 settembre, domenica