QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SOXX
Tornare a Azioni

SOXX: iShares Semiconductor ETF

265.86 USD 1.71 (0.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SOXX ha avuto una variazione del -0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.60 e ad un massimo di 267.40.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Semiconductor ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOXX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
263.60 267.40
Intervallo Annuale
148.35 268.98
Chiusura Precedente
267.57
Apertura
267.31
Bid
265.86
Ask
266.16
Minimo
263.60
Massimo
267.40
Volume
8.108 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.64%
Variazione Mensile
11.39%
Variazione Semestrale
41.88%
Variazione Annuale
15.42%
21 settembre, domenica