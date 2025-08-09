Moedas / SOXX
SOXX: iShares Semiconductor ETF
265.86 USD 1.71 (0.64%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SOXX para hoje mudou para -0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 263.60 e o mais alto foi 267.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Semiconductor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SOXX Notícias
Faixa diária
263.60 267.40
Faixa anual
148.35 268.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 267.57
- Open
- 267.31
- Bid
- 265.86
- Ask
- 266.16
- Low
- 263.60
- High
- 267.40
- Volume
- 8.108 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.64%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.88%
- Mudança anual
- 15.42%
21 setembro, domingo