SOXX: iShares Semiconductor ETF

265.86 USD 1.71 (0.64%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SOXX para hoje mudou para -0.64%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 263.60 e o mais alto foi 267.40.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Semiconductor ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
263.60 267.40
Faixa anual
148.35 268.98
Fechamento anterior
267.57
Open
267.31
Bid
265.86
Ask
266.16
Low
263.60
High
267.40
Volume
8.108 K
Mudança diária
-0.64%
Mudança mensal
11.39%
Mudança de 6 meses
41.88%
Mudança anual
15.42%
21 setembro, domingo