Currencies / SOXX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SOXX: iShares Semiconductor ETF
265.86 USD 1.71 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOXX exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 263.60 and at a high of 267.40.
Follow iShares Semiconductor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOXX News
- The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $500 in Right Now
- Is the iShares Semiconductor ETF Worth Investing in for the Long Haul?
- SOXL: Far More Risk Than Reward Since COVID Shock (NYSEARCA:SOXL)
- AMD, Nvidia, and Broadcom Could Help This Unstoppable ETF Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- TSMC stock target lifted at Bernstein on better AI outlook
- Analog Devices: Picking Up Steam, But Beware Of Risks (NASDAQ:ADI)
- The Best ETFs to Invest In Right Now
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- AI Growth vs. High Expectations: Where Do NVIDIA ETFs Stand?
- Why Is Aehr Test Systems Stock Surging Tuesday? - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR)
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Why Is Aehr Test Systems Stock Skyrocketing Monday? - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR)
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
- SOXQ: Attractive Valuations In The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SOXQ)
- The Semiconductor Investment Landscape: Demand Will Grow, But Cycles Define The Game (SMH)
- SMHX: A Speculative Buy To Navigate The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SMHX)
- Will the U.S. be self-sufficient in analog semi?
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
Daily Range
263.60 267.40
Year Range
148.35 268.98
- Previous Close
- 267.57
- Open
- 267.31
- Bid
- 265.86
- Ask
- 266.16
- Low
- 263.60
- High
- 267.40
- Volume
- 8.108 K
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 11.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.88%
- Year Change
- 15.42%
21 September, Sunday