Divisas / SOXX
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
SOXX: iShares Semiconductor ETF
265.86 USD 1.71 (0.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SOXX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 263.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 267.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Semiconductor ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOXX News
- The Best Semiconductor ETF to Invest $500 in Right Now
- Is the iShares Semiconductor ETF Worth Investing in for the Long Haul?
- SOXL: Far More Risk Than Reward Since COVID Shock (NYSEARCA:SOXL)
- AMD, Nvidia, and Broadcom Could Help This Unstoppable ETF Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- TSMC stock target lifted at Bernstein on better AI outlook
- Analog Devices: Picking Up Steam, But Beware Of Risks (NASDAQ:ADI)
- The Best ETFs to Invest In Right Now
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- AI Growth vs. High Expectations: Where Do NVIDIA ETFs Stand?
- Why Is Aehr Test Systems Stock Surging Tuesday? - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR)
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Why Is Aehr Test Systems Stock Skyrocketing Monday? - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR)
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
- SOXQ: Attractive Valuations In The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SOXQ)
- The Semiconductor Investment Landscape: Demand Will Grow, But Cycles Define The Game (SMH)
- SMHX: A Speculative Buy To Navigate The Semiconductor Industry (NASDAQ:SMHX)
- Will the U.S. be self-sufficient in analog semi?
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
Rango diario
263.60 267.40
Rango anual
148.35 268.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 267.57
- Open
- 267.31
- Bid
- 265.86
- Ask
- 266.16
- Low
- 263.60
- High
- 267.40
- Volumen
- 8.108 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.64%
- Cambio mensual
- 11.39%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 41.88%
- Cambio anual
- 15.42%
21 septiembre, domingo