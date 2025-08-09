CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SOXX
Volver a Acciones

SOXX: iShares Semiconductor ETF

265.86 USD 1.71 (0.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SOXX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 263.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 267.40.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Semiconductor ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOXX News

Rango diario
263.60 267.40
Rango anual
148.35 268.98
Cierres anteriores
267.57
Open
267.31
Bid
265.86
Ask
266.16
Low
263.60
High
267.40
Volumen
8.108 K
Cambio diario
-0.64%
Cambio mensual
11.39%
Cambio a 6 meses
41.88%
Cambio anual
15.42%
21 septiembre, domingo