QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SONY
Tornare a Azioni

SONY: Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares

29.35 USD 0.72 (2.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SONY ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.29 e ad un massimo di 29.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SONY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.29 29.47
Intervallo Annuale
17.42 30.25
Chiusura Precedente
30.07
Apertura
29.42
Bid
29.35
Ask
29.65
Minimo
29.29
Massimo
29.47
Volume
6.011 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.39%
Variazione Mensile
9.80%
Variazione Semestrale
16.38%
Variazione Annuale
51.52%
20 settembre, sabato