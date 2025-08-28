Valute / SONY
SONY: Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares
29.35 USD 0.72 (2.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SONY ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.29 e ad un massimo di 29.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Sony Group Corporation American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.29 29.47
Intervallo Annuale
17.42 30.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.07
- Apertura
- 29.42
- Bid
- 29.35
- Ask
- 29.65
- Minimo
- 29.29
- Massimo
- 29.47
- Volume
- 6.011 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 51.52%
20 settembre, sabato