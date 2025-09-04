Valute / RUN
RUN: Sunrun Inc
16.58 USD 0.28 (1.72%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RUN ha avuto una variazione del 1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.13 e ad un massimo di 16.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Sunrun Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RUN News
- Daiwa mantiene una visione negativa sul settore solare cinese nonostante il calo delle scorte
- Peeking Into Solar ETFs Amid Trump Administration
- Goldman Sachs conferma il rating Buy su Sunrun, mantiene target a $19
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sunrun, Shoals Technologies and Tigo Energy
- Sunrun (RUN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Buy as Solar Power Set to Drive 50%+ of New Capacity
- La direttrice di Sunrun Jurich vende azioni per $8.291
- Il CFO di Sunrun Abajian vende azioni della società per $36.911
- Il responsabile legale di Sunrun Steele vende azioni per $24.262
- Il CFO di Sunrun Abajian vende azioni per $37k l’8 settembre
- CEO di Sunrun Powell vende azioni per 53mila dollari
- Dickson di Sunrun vende azioni per 43.000 dollari
- Trump Offers New Dawn For Solar Stocks. This Is The Next Growth Driver.
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- China’s solar sector recovery lifts U.S. solar stocks
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.13 16.98
Intervallo Annuale
5.38 18.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.30
- Apertura
- 16.40
- Bid
- 16.58
- Ask
- 16.88
- Minimo
- 16.13
- Massimo
- 16.98
- Volume
- 19.432 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 181.97%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.53%
20 settembre, sabato