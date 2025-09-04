QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RUN
RUN: Sunrun Inc

16.58 USD 0.28 (1.72%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RUN ha avuto una variazione del 1.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.13 e ad un massimo di 16.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Sunrun Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.13 16.98
Intervallo Annuale
5.38 18.32
Chiusura Precedente
16.30
Apertura
16.40
Bid
16.58
Ask
16.88
Minimo
16.13
Massimo
16.98
Volume
19.432 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.72%
Variazione Mensile
10.24%
Variazione Semestrale
181.97%
Variazione Annuale
-7.53%
