Currencies / RUN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RUN: Sunrun Inc
16.28 USD 0.17 (1.03%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RUN exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.07 and at a high of 16.51.
Follow Sunrun Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RUN News
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Buy rating on Sunrun stock, maintains $19 target
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sunrun, Shoals Technologies and Tigo Energy
- Sunrun (RUN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- 3 Stocks to Buy as Solar Power Set to Drive 50%+ of New Capacity
- Sunrun CFO Abajian sells $36911 in company stock
- Sunrun director Jurich sells $8,291 in shares
- Sunrun chief legal officer Steele sells $24,262 in stock
- Sunrun CFO Abajian sells $37k in shares on September 8
- Sunrun CEO Powell sells $53k in shares
- Sunrun’s Dickson sells $43k in shares
- Trump Offers New Dawn For Solar Stocks. This Is The Next Growth Driver.
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- China’s solar sector recovery lifts U.S. solar stocks
- Sunrun CEO Powell sells $28,501 in shares
- Barclays maintains Sunrun stock rating at Equalweight with $15 target
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: SolarEdge Technologies, Nextracker, Sunrun, Array Technologies and Shoals Technologies
- Can Solar Power the AI Boom? Top Stocks to Watch
- Trump Tightens The Screws On This Clean Energy Giant, But Solar Stocks Shines Bright
- Street Calls of the Week
- First Solar, Sunrun Lead Solar Stock Fall After Trump Slams Clean Energy
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Mastering the Trader’s Mindset for Options Success
- Wal-Mart, Merck Slide Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Stock Market Today: Walmart and jobs data disappoints; stocks face declines
Daily Range
16.07 16.51
Year Range
5.38 18.32
- Previous Close
- 16.45
- Open
- 16.28
- Bid
- 16.28
- Ask
- 16.58
- Low
- 16.07
- High
- 16.51
- Volume
- 4.152 K
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- 8.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 176.87%
- Year Change
- -9.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%