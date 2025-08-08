QuotazioniSezioni
MSDL: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

17.52 USD 0.10 (0.57%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MSDL ha avuto una variazione del -0.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.46 e ad un massimo di 17.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.46 17.74
Intervallo Annuale
17.33 21.72
Chiusura Precedente
17.62
Apertura
17.72
Bid
17.52
Ask
17.82
Minimo
17.46
Massimo
17.74
Volume
891
Variazione giornaliera
-0.57%
Variazione Mensile
-3.10%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.18%
Variazione Annuale
-11.83%
20 settembre, sabato