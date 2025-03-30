Valute / LTBR
LTBR: Lightbridge Corporation
18.26 USD 3.12 (20.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LTBR ha avuto una variazione del 20.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.16 e ad un massimo di 18.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Lightbridge Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LTBR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.16 18.45
Intervallo Annuale
2.58 18.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.14
- Apertura
- 15.16
- Bid
- 18.26
- Ask
- 18.56
- Minimo
- 15.16
- Massimo
- 18.45
- Volume
- 9.939 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 20.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 25.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 142.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 564.00%
21 settembre, domenica