LTBR: Lightbridge Corporation

18.26 USD 3.12 (20.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LTBR ha avuto una variazione del 20.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.16 e ad un massimo di 18.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Lightbridge Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.16 18.45
Intervallo Annuale
2.58 18.80
Chiusura Precedente
15.14
Apertura
15.16
Bid
18.26
Ask
18.56
Minimo
15.16
Massimo
18.45
Volume
9.939 K
Variazione giornaliera
20.61%
Variazione Mensile
25.15%
Variazione Semestrale
142.50%
Variazione Annuale
564.00%
21 settembre, domenica