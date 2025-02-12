Currencies / LTBR
LTBR: Lightbridge Corporation
15.16 USD 0.42 (2.70%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LTBR exchange rate has changed by -2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.77 and at a high of 15.79.
Follow Lightbridge Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LTBR News
- Lightbridge: High Potential, But Early-Stage Uncertainties (NASDAQ:LTBR)
- Why Oklo Has More Upside As Top Player Within Big Tech's Favorite AI Energy Sector
- Nuclear Stocks Weren't Immune To AI-Led Stock Market Retreat But Then Powell Spoke
- Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Nuclear Play Oklo Reported Another Quarterly Loss But Analysts Are Still Bullish
- Oklo Misses Q2, Partners With Lightbridge On Advanced Fuels - Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Lightbridge and Oklo to explore co-located nuclear fuel facility
- Nuclear Stocks Take Off On Key Earnings Report As Trump Targets Moon Reactor
- Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Slashes Solar Incentives — Cathie Wood's Ark Says Nuclear May Now Be Cheapest Option: OKLO, SMR, LTBR And Other Stocks In Focus - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)
- Lightbridge to Participate in Nuclear Energy Summit in Zurich, Switzerland
- Lightbridge Stock: Nuclear Hopes, No Revenue (NASDAQ:LTBR)
- Lightbridge Expects to Benefit from Advanced Expedited Testing Method in its Planned Irradiation Testing in the Advanced Test Reactor
- Lightbridge Completes Final Experiment Design for Designated ATR Core Position
- Trump's 'Consequential' Shift In Energy Policy Fuels Upgrades For These Nuclear Stocks
- Cathie Wood Sold These Nuclear Stocks As Trump's Executive Orders Sent The Sector Soaring
- Lightbridge eyes growth with new nuclear energy orders
- Trump Nuclear Executive Order News Sends Oklo, S&P 500 Giants Higher
- Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says Nuclear Energy Could Overtake Solar As Cheapest Power Source: Here's A List Of Nuclear Energy Linked ETFs To Consider - Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)
- Lightbridge Has High Potential, Risks Loss Of Market Share To Natural Gas (NASDAQ:LTBR)
- Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Lightbridge Shares Are Soaring Wednesday - Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Daily Range
14.77 15.79
Year Range
2.58 18.80
- Previous Close
- 15.58
- Open
- 15.70
- Bid
- 15.16
- Ask
- 15.46
- Low
- 14.77
- High
- 15.79
- Volume
- 2.290 K
- Daily Change
- -2.70%
- Month Change
- 3.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 101.33%
- Year Change
- 451.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%