CGNX: Cognex Corporation

46.48 USD 0.29 (0.63%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CGNX ha avuto una variazione del 0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.71 e ad un massimo di 46.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Cognex Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.71 46.50
Intervallo Annuale
22.67 46.50
Chiusura Precedente
46.19
Apertura
46.05
Bid
46.48
Ask
46.78
Minimo
45.71
Massimo
46.50
Volume
4.865 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.63%
Variazione Mensile
8.07%
Variazione Semestrale
56.39%
Variazione Annuale
15.62%
