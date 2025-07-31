Currencies / CGNX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CGNX: Cognex Corporation
43.92 USD 0.24 (0.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CGNX exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.72 and at a high of 44.31.
Follow Cognex Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CGNX News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- JPM starts Cognex with Neutral view, sees AI potential but near-term risks
- 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- 7 No-Brainer Robotics Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Brain-Inspired AI Is Coming Faster Than You Think
- Cognex stock hits 52-week high at $45.09
- Is Coherent Well-Positioned to Sail Through the EV Wave?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Cognex Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 44.42 USD
- Cognex Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 44.19 USD
- 3 Underdog Stocks That Could Outperform the Market in the Second Half of 2025
- Cognex Stock Q2: Caution Warranted Given Macro Uncertainty (NASDAQ:CGNX)
- DA Davidson raises Cognex stock price target to $35 on demand cycle bottoming
- Telefonica's Q2 Earnings Match, Top Line Misses Estimates & Slides Y/Y
- ITRI Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag, Stock Sinks 10% on Mixed Outlook
- This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- KeyBanc upgrades Cognex stock rating to Overweight on strong outlook
- Cognex stock price target raised to $45 by Needham on positive Q2 results
- Cognex (CGNX) Q2 Revenue Rises 4%
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Cognex stock rises as UBS reiterates Buy rating on cost containment
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Meta, Align Tech lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Fortive's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down
Daily Range
43.72 44.31
Year Range
22.67 45.22
- Previous Close
- 44.16
- Open
- 44.14
- Bid
- 43.92
- Ask
- 44.22
- Low
- 43.72
- High
- 44.31
- Volume
- 1.967 K
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- 2.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 47.78%
- Year Change
- 9.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%