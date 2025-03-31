QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BFAM
Tornare a Azioni

BFAM: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

110.01 USD 0.96 (0.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BFAM ha avuto una variazione del 0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.21 e ad un massimo di 110.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BFAM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
109.21 110.29
Intervallo Annuale
103.75 139.70
Chiusura Precedente
109.05
Apertura
110.03
Bid
110.01
Ask
110.31
Minimo
109.21
Massimo
110.29
Volume
555
Variazione giornaliera
0.88%
Variazione Mensile
-5.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.25%
Variazione Annuale
-20.97%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev