Valute / BFAM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BFAM: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
110.01 USD 0.96 (0.88%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BFAM ha avuto una variazione del 0.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.21 e ad un massimo di 110.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFAM News
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Barrett Business Services (BBSI) This Year?
- Bright Horizons (BFAM) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- KinderCare Learning Companies: A Show-Me Stock Yet To Start A Turnaround (NYSE:KLC)
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Earnings call transcript: Bright Horizons beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q2 Earnings
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Healthcare Services (HCSG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions: From Decline To Rise (NYSE:BFAM)
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In July - Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU), Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM)
- MID: Growth ETF With An ESG Approach
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Bright Horizons Q4 2024 slides: diversified model drives 10% revenue growth
- Jefferies downgrades Bright Horizons stock citing enrollment plateau
- Impax Global Social Leaders Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IGSLX)
- Stride Stock: Perhaps The Best In A Growing Space (NYSE:LRN)
- bright horizons announces new share repurchase program
- Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer sells $1.26m in stock
- Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- Garmin Homes In On Best Stocks Watchlist: Check Out New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Sprouts Profits Growing Like Crazy: Which Other Stocks Just Came Onto IBD's Top Stock Screens?
Intervallo Giornaliero
109.21 110.29
Intervallo Annuale
103.75 139.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 109.05
- Apertura
- 110.03
- Bid
- 110.01
- Ask
- 110.31
- Minimo
- 109.21
- Massimo
- 110.29
- Volume
- 555
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.97%