通貨 / BFAM
BFAM: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
111.00 USD 1.77 (1.62%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BFAMの今日の為替レートは、1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり110.07の安値と112.41の高値で取引されました。
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BFAM News
1日のレンジ
110.07 112.41
1年のレンジ
103.75 139.70
- 以前の終値
- 109.23
- 始値
- 110.08
- 買値
- 111.00
- 買値
- 111.30
- 安値
- 110.07
- 高値
- 112.41
- 出来高
- 1.779 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.47%
- 1年の変化
- -20.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K