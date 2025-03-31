Währungen / BFAM
BFAM: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
111.00 USD 1.77 (1.62%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BFAM hat sich für heute um 1.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 110.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 112.41 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BFAM News
Tagesspanne
110.07 112.41
Jahresspanne
103.75 139.70
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 109.23
- Eröffnung
- 110.08
- Bid
- 111.00
- Ask
- 111.30
- Tief
- 110.07
- Hoch
- 112.41
- Volumen
- 1.779 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.62%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.47%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.26%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K