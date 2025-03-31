KurseKategorien
BFAM: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

111.00 USD 1.77 (1.62%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BFAM hat sich für heute um 1.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 110.07 bis zu einem Hoch von 112.41 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
110.07 112.41
Jahresspanne
103.75 139.70
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
109.23
Eröffnung
110.08
Bid
111.00
Ask
111.30
Tief
110.07
Hoch
112.41
Volumen
1.779 K
Tagesänderung
1.62%
Monatsänderung
-4.88%
6-Monatsänderung
-12.47%
Jahresänderung
-20.26%
