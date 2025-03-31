Currencies / BFAM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BFAM: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
109.42 USD 0.24 (0.22%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BFAM exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 108.61 and at a high of 109.88.
Follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFAM News
- Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Barrett Business Services (BBSI) This Year?
- Bright Horizons (BFAM) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- KinderCare Learning Companies: A Show-Me Stock Yet To Start A Turnaround (NYSE:KLC)
- Monolithic Power Systems, Workiva, Interface, AppFolio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)
- Earnings call transcript: Bright Horizons beats Q2 2025 EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q2 Earnings
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Healthcare Services (HCSG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions: From Decline To Rise (NYSE:BFAM)
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In July - Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU), Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM)
- MID: Growth ETF With An ESG Approach
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- AMG GW&K Small/Mid Cap Core Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Bright Horizons Q4 2024 slides: diversified model drives 10% revenue growth
- Jefferies downgrades Bright Horizons stock citing enrollment plateau
- Impax Global Social Leaders Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IGSLX)
- Stride Stock: Perhaps The Best In A Growing Space (NYSE:LRN)
- bright horizons announces new share repurchase program
- Bright Horizons CEO Stephen Kramer sells $1.26m in stock
- Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- Garmin Homes In On Best Stocks Watchlist: Check Out New Names Added To IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Sprouts Profits Growing Like Crazy: Which Other Stocks Just Came Onto IBD's Top Stock Screens?
Daily Range
108.61 109.88
Year Range
103.75 139.70
- Previous Close
- 109.18
- Open
- 109.19
- Bid
- 109.42
- Ask
- 109.72
- Low
- 108.61
- High
- 109.88
- Volume
- 1.966 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- -6.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.71%
- Year Change
- -21.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%