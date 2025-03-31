CotationsSections
BFAM
BFAM: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

109.05 USD 1.95 (1.76%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BFAM a changé de -1.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 108.65 et à un maximum de 111.39.

Suivez la dynamique Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

BFAM Nouvelles

Range quotidien
108.65 111.39
Range Annuel
103.75 139.70
Clôture Précédente
111.00
Ouverture
111.39
Bid
109.05
Ask
109.35
Plus Bas
108.65
Plus Haut
111.39
Volume
1.245 K
Changement quotidien
-1.76%
Changement Mensuel
-6.56%
Changement à 6 Mois
-14.01%
Changement Annuel
-21.66%
