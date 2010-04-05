Secret Breakout EA
- Experts
- Anthony Mendoza
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Secret AI has a multiple mathematical strategy combined into one Automated Trading System. Hence this EA was able to HUNT, EXECUTE and EXIT Trades.
Secret do not use a very risky strategy such as MARTINGALE, HEDGING or GRID.
Secret AI risk is only 3% to 5% per trade depends on the stop loss setup.
Secret AI can be used into multiple major currency pair like EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY.
CURRENCY PAIR RECCOMMENDATION:
- EUR/USD, H4 (hour 4 timeframe)
- GBP/USD, H4 (hour 4 timeframe)
- USD/JPY, H4 (hour 4 timeframe)
BROKER RECCOMMENDATION:
- FBS Pro Account
- Exness Pro Account
- ICMARKETS Raw Account
- or any ECN Account
DETAILS ABOUT INPUT PARAMETERS:
- Take Profit: Target Profit in pips.
- Stop loss: Risk per trade in pips.
- Lot size: fixed lot sized every trade.
- Autolot mode: if true lot size is automatically computed, if false lot size will be fixed according to input parameter.
- Autolot Amount: every 100 is computed by 0.01 lot size per trade so if you put 200 into input parameter lot size will be 0.02 per trade ( FOR AGGRESSIVE PUT 4000, FOR MODERATE PUT 1000 in the input parameter)
- Lot size limit: Maximum lot size per trade.
STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS:
We only deposited $100 for starting fund to test and as we back test SECRET AI for 6 years with 3 Different Major pairs, the $100 just made a profit of $29,000,0000 with a very low drawdown of 3% to 5% only.
