DAX M30 5Eas

This PORTFOLIO of 5 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe.
Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE.

5 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING.

  1. EA has been backtested on more than 14-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling.
  2. Everything is already set up for DAX M30 timeframe. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.
  3. You need to set only the Fixed Lotsize (or Risk Fixed % Of Balance) depending on the amount of capital in relation to the expected risk
  4. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust this time to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!!

For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market behavior. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the tests which every strategy of mine must fulfill:

  • System parameter permutation - method how to reasonably estimate the long-run expected performance of a trading system.
  • Correlation check - to the portfolio are added only noncorrelated strategies with different logics. So the equity curve of the portfolio is smoother and profits are bigger.
  • IS/OOS tests.
  • Slippage test.
  • Test on lower and higher timeframe.
  • Monte Carlo Robustness tests:
    • Simulations of Randomize trades order.
    • Randomly skip trades.
    • Randomize strategy parameters.
    • Randomize history data - volatility change.
    • Sensitivity for spread and slippage.
  • Walk forward matrix - verify how the strategy is adaptable to a big range of market conditions.

My recommendation is to have a look at the rest of my products, because the benefits of portfolio are diversification through the markets, timeframes, etc. Portfolio of strategies works better together in combination.

A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. There is no need to use a large account.

Features:

  • Each trade is protected by Stop Loss.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalp, no hedge, no latency, no arbitrage.
  • No excessive consumption of CPU resources.
  • User-friendly settings.
  • All settings optimized.
  • Long-term strategy.

If you have any questions, please contact me before buying.

Settings:

  • Magicnumber = 803021119 - trade ID.
  • UseMoneyManagement = false/true - if you want to trade only fixedlots use FALSE. If you want to risk % of balance you need to set this to TRUE.
  • mmRiskPercent = 1 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you set the risk in Fixed Percentage of balance.
  • mmDecimals = 2 -  If UseMoneyManagement is set to TRUE, you need to set lotsize step accordingly to your broker settings. If you can trade 0.01/0.02 lots, your decimals is 2, if you can trade 0.1/0.2 lots, you need to set decimals to 1.
  • mmLotsIfNoMM = 0.01 - If UseMoneyManagement is set to FALSE, you set the Fixed Lotsize here.
  • FridayExitTime = 21:00 - Every trade will be closed at this time every Friday to prevent weekly gaps. This time is UTC+2, adjust this time by your broker timezone.
  • UseSQPipSize = false/true - ALWAYS SET THIS TO TRUE.


Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Experts
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Media
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Mr Beast 3 EMA
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST 3 EMA DISTANCE RECOMENTED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pa
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Profit XHunter
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Many traders, especially the beginners, get tired of manual trading and start using robots. Of course, advertising plays a significant role in choosing the algorithm. Often, system and EA vendors hide information about their product until the customer buys it. Profit Hunter EA is no exception, so in our review we will try to find out whether this robot is efficient or you should better search for its counterparts. Profit Hunter EA  A variation of the "martingale" technique used in the EA is a
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
