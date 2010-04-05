Secret Breakout EA


Secret AI has a multiple mathematical strategy combined into one Automated Trading System. Hence this EA was able to HUNT, EXECUTE and EXIT Trades.

Secret do not use a very risky strategy such as MARTINGALE, HEDGING or GRID.

Secret AI risk is only 3% to 5% per trade depends on the stop loss setup.

Secret AI can be used into multiple major currency pair like EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY.

CURRENCY PAIR RECCOMMENDATION:

  • EUR/USD, H4 (hour 4 timeframe) 
  • GBP/USD, H4  (hour 4 timeframe)
  • USD/JPY, H4  (hour 4 timeframe)

BROKER RECCOMMENDATION:

  • FBS Pro Account
  • Exness Pro Account
  • ICMARKETS Raw Account
  • or any ECN Account
DETAILS ABOUT INPUT PARAMETERS:

  • Take Profit: Target Profit in pips.
  • Stop loss: Risk per trade in pips.
  • Lot size: fixed lot sized every trade.
  • Autolot mode: if true lot size is automatically computed, if false lot size will be fixed according to input parameter.
  • Autolot Amount: every 100 is computed by 0.01 lot size per trade so if you put 200 into input parameter lot size will be 0.02 per trade ( FOR AGGRESSIVE PUT 4000, FOR MODERATE PUT 1000 in the input parameter)
  • Lot size limit: Maximum lot size per trade.

STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS:

We only deposited $100 for starting fund to test and  as we back test SECRET AI for 6 years with 3 Different Major pairs, the $100 just made a profit of $29,000,0000 with a very low drawdown of 3% to 5% only.

You can see the results of our back testing. Please check image below.


Plus de l'auteur
Gold Secret Breakout EA
Anthony Mendoza
Experts
GOLD Secret AI   has a multiple mathematical strategy combined into one Automated Trading System. Hence this EA was able to   HUNT ,   EXECUTE   and   EXIT   Trades. GOLD Secret AI  do  not use a very risky strategy such as   MARTINGALE ,   HEDGING   or   GRID . GOLD Secret AI   can be used only on  XAU/USD(GOLD). CURRENCY PAIR RECCOMMENDATION: XAU/USD, M5  (5minutes timeframe) BROKER RECCOMMENDATION: FBS Pro Account Exness Pro Account DETAILS ABOUT INPUT PARAMETERS: Take Profit:   Target Profit
