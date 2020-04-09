Creatives Routes MT4
- Experts
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Creatives Routes Expert Advisor is based on the Bollinger Bands and Moving Average indicators strategy and a very advanced trading algorithm. The Creatives Routes strategy is a combination of custom indicators, trend lines, support and resistance levels (Price Action) and the most important trading algorithm mentioned above. The Creative Routes system combines all this into one full-cycle automated trading system that does not require constant external supervision or complicated setup. There are quite a lot of transactions in the forex market that are made by programs, but there are also people who prefer to trade with their own hands, using this bot you will trade very carefully, as if a person and not a bot.
Options:
- The bot uses pending orders to work.
- Trailing of pending orders is used.
- Trailing of real orders is used.
- Used stop loss and take profit for orders.
- You can choose the timeframe on which the bot will work and set it forcibly in the settings.
- Correct work of money management, or a fixed lot.
- As well as other mechanisms.
- Basic bot parameters:
- SetupFilling - Volume filling policy.
- Magic - Magic number.
- Lot - fixed volume.
- Risk - The volume is calculated depending on the deposit.
- LimitMaxLot - Maximum volume.
- SignalTF - Timeframe on which the bot works.
- Method - Method for calculating the average.
- AppiedPrice - Application to the price.
- Length - Number of bars.
- Shift - Bar shift.
- Deviation - Channel width.
- TypeOrder - Order type.
- LevelStart – Level of deviation from the price for a pending order.
- InversionOn - Signal inversion.
- RealStopLoss - Stop loss.
- RealTakeProfit - Take profit.
- RealTrailingStart - Trailing start.
- RealTrailingStop - Trailing stop.
- PendingTrailingStart – Trailing start for a pending order.
- PendingTrailingStopLoss – Stop loss for a pending order.
- PendingTrailingTakeProfit - Take profit for a pending order.