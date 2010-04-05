Phantom Trader Bot
- Victor Manuel Suarez Torres
- Versione: 1.4
- Attivazioni: 5
Phantom Trader – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 4
Phantom Trader is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). This EA applies a technical approach based on a combination of two strategies: detection of support/resistance zones and candlestick pattern recognition.
It is intended for traders seeking an automated tool with a clear and adaptable entry logic, suitable for the London and New York sessions.
Main Features:
-
Combined strategy:
-
Automatic detection of key support and resistance zones
-
Analysis of candlestick patterns
-
-
Operates exclusively on XAU/USD
-
Recommended sessions: London, New York, or continuous 24/5
-
Customizable risk management
-
Time-based trading filter
-
Adjustable parameters for greater control
Available Parameters:
-
Risk_Per_Trade : Percentage of balance allocated per trade
-
Lot_Size : Fixed lot size (if risk control is disabled)
-
Enable_TP_SL : Enables automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss
-
Time_Filter : Specifies trading hours
-
Magic_Number : Unique identifier for EA trades
-
Trade_Direction : Buy / Sell / Both
-
Max_Spread : Maximum allowed spread
-
News_Filter : Optional news filter (if supported by the broker)
Recommendations:
-
Trading pair: XAU/USD
-
Recommended timeframe: M15
-
Use with an ECN broker offering low spreads
-
VPS hosting recommended for 24/5 operation
Phantom Trader offers a strategy based on technical analysis and customizable risk management. It is highly recommended to test on a demo account before applying it to a live environment.
For any technical questions or support, you can contact the author directly through the MQL5 platform.