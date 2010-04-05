Phantom Trader Bot

Phantom Trader – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 4

Phantom Trader is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). This EA applies a technical approach based on a combination of two strategies: detection of support/resistance zones and candlestick pattern recognition.

It is intended for traders seeking an automated tool with a clear and adaptable entry logic, suitable for the London and New York sessions.

Main Features:

Combined strategy: Automatic detection of key support and resistance zones Analysis of candlestick patterns

Operates exclusively on XAU/USD

Recommended sessions: London, New York, or continuous 24/5

Customizable risk management

Time-based trading filter

Adjustable parameters for greater control

Available Parameters:

Risk_Per_Trade : Percentage of balance allocated per trade

Lot_Size : Fixed lot size (if risk control is disabled)

Enable_TP_SL : Enables automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss

Time_Filter : Specifies trading hours

Magic_Number : Unique identifier for EA trades

Trade_Direction : Buy / Sell / Both

Max_Spread : Maximum allowed spread

News_Filter : Optional news filter (if supported by the broker)

Recommendations:

Trading pair: XAU/USD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Use with an ECN broker offering low spreads

VPS hosting recommended for 24/5 operation

Phantom Trader offers a strategy based on technical analysis and customizable risk management. It is highly recommended to test on a demo account before applying it to a live environment.

For any technical questions or support, you can contact the author directly through the MQL5 platform.



