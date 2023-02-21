Backtester MT4

5

This is a tool for back testing your strategy manually on the chart , it's very easy to use, it may be useful for both professional and beginner traders.

Features :

      • Simple buttons.

      • Export : P/L Points , Lots , Order P/L Result ,  Balance  , to CSV file.

      • Ability to choose Auto or Manual  StopLoss & TakeProfit.

      • Manual lot , or lot by risk can be used.

      • Ability to change the chart time frame for live charts without losing the backtest result , you can even close the terminal and continue later.

      • Can be used on live chart , and on Strategy Tester.(Both can keep the backtest result unless the user choose to restart from settings).

How to use :

      • Attache the indicator to the chart .

      • Configure the settings to your needs.

      • Scroll the chart and start paper trading , input the points and click the buttons depending on your trade result , Stop Loss or Take profit.

      • The exported file in "MQL4/Files" directory contains all your trade results.

      • If the Strategy tester is used , the exported file is located in "tester/files" directory.

Recensioni 1
RUTTO2
435
RUTTO2 2023.03.15 12:24 
 

This tool is so good and practical for any trader. If you like practicing and improving to be a better trader, this tool is the key plus your practice and exercises. Very good

Daily Sessions MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilità
Daily Sessions utility is the best tool to highlight trading sessions , the trader can set any starting hour and ending hour to mark his trading session. Main features : Customizable session time. Customizable Colors. Customizable vertical lines for the start and end of sessions Set as many sessions as you want by simply plotting the indicator and changing the Indicator ID.
Manual Backtest On StrategyTester
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilità
This is a tool for back testing your strategy manually on the Strategy Tester , it's very easy to use, it may be useful for both professional and beginner traders. Features :       • Simple buttons and inputs.       • Back-test result will show on the strategy tester graph and results tabs. How to use :       • Select the EA in the strategy tester list.       • Configure the settings to your needs.       • Start the tester and begin trading , input the stop loss and take profit set the lot size
Genius EA Creator for MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilità
Stai cercando di fare il backtesting del tuo EA con dati reali di tick? Non cercare oltre, Real Tick Data Creator è la soluzione. I dati di tick nel tester di strategia non sono reali e non riflettono come il prezzo si è realmente mosso, ma sono solo una simulazione. Ma con questo software puoi fare il backtesting delle tue strategie con dati reali di tick. "Real Tick Data Creator" è un innovativo software progettato per fornire ai trader che utilizzano la piattaforma Metatrader 4 dati di tick
Show Day Of Week MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Utilità
This tool is used to draw a text do identify each day on the chart, the text is always adjusted to be centered on the chart. Features :    • Customize the drawing start date.    • Ability to customize the shape of the text drawn , set the : color , font size , drawing hour , orientation angle.    • Ability to select any day to draw.    • All days of week are available from Saturday to Friday.
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
This tool is so good and practical for any trader. If you like practicing and improving to be a better trader, this tool is the key plus your practice and exercises. Very good

