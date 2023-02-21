Backtester MT4

This is a tool for back testing your strategy manually on the chart , it's very easy to use, it may be useful for both professional and beginner traders.

Features :

• Simple buttons.

• Export : P/L Points , Lots , Order P/L Result , Balance , to CSV file.

• Ability to choose Auto or Manual StopLoss & TakeProfit.

• Manual lot , or lot by risk can be used.



• Ability to change the chart time frame for live charts without losing the backtest result , you can even close the terminal and continue later.

• Can be used on live chart , and on Strategy Tester.(Both can keep the backtest result unless the user choose to restart from settings).



How to use :

• Attache the indicator to the chart .

• Configure the settings to your needs.

• Scroll the chart and start paper trading , input the points and click the buttons depending on your trade result , Stop Loss or Take profit.

• The exported file in "MQL4/Files" directory contains all your trade results.



• If the Strategy tester is used , the exported file is located in "tester/files" directory.

