Binary Hedger v1

Binary Hedger V1 Or Demo Version

Introduction:

We have all heard and read about correlated currency pairs, where some pairs are inversely correlated like EURUSD and USDCHF, while others are directly correlated like EURJPY and CHFJPY. There may be some expert advisors out there designed for this purpose, but it's hard to know if they really work or not. That's why I'm excited to introduce to you the Correlation Trader expert advisor, which is specifically designed to work with inversely correlated pairs, especially EURUSD and USDCHF.

This version of the expert advisor you see before you is only the beginning of a series of upcoming releases. These releases will be filled with new and exciting ideas that focus on trading correlated pairs, both directly and inversely.

With Correlation Trader, you can take advantage of the power of inverse correlation to maximize your profits and minimize your risks. This expert advisor uses advanced algorithms to identify and trade the most profitable trades on these pairs, so you don't have to spend countless hours analyzing the markets yourself.

The Correlation Trader is easy to use, even if you have no experience with trading. You can simply install it on your MetaTrader 4 platform and let it do the work for you. It also comes with detailed instructions on how to use it and get the most out of it.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to trade the most profitable correlated pairs with ease. Get the Correlation Trader expert advisor today and take your trading to the next level!

What is the idea behind the expert or strategy it uses?

In fact, there are several strategies included with the expert, not just one. The inputs to the expert include a set of variables that you can control and choose the appropriate strategy for you and your capital. For example, in the input of the expert, there are four systems that you can work with. I will briefly explain each variable individually, and then I will talk about the trading systems with the expert. 

First, regarding the variables buy and sell, they are specific to opening the first order only. You can choose the buy-only system and disable selling if you see that the price trend is upward in one of the pairs. This means that, for example, if you see that the EURUSD pair is rising, you activate buying only in both pairs, meaning that you make the USDCHF pair follow the EURUSD pair and also open a buy order, and so on with selling. You can activate buying and selling together, meaning that you will trade in both directions together, thereby increasing your profit. 

The third variable, Cooling, if we activate this option and set the distance between orders to 20 points, it means that the expert will open new orders when the price reverses on the basic order. This means that if the expert opens a buy order and the price goes down, i.e., the price is reversed, a buy order will be opened every 20 points of reversal, and so on with selling operations. 

The fourth variable, Reinforcement, if we activate this option and set the distance between orders to 20 points, it means that the expert will open new orders when the price moves in the direction of the basic order. This means that if the expert opens a buy order and the price goes up, i.e., in the direction of the transaction, a new buy order will be opened every 20 points in the direction of the price, and so on with selling operations.

Now I will talk about the trading systems after giving you an overview of the variables. 

The first system involves opening two charts on the MetaTrader 4 platform: the EURUSD chart and the USDCHF chart. For the first chart, we choose the following settings: buy=true, sell=true, Cooling=true, Reinforcement=false. For the second chart, we choose the following settings: buy=true, sell=true, Cooling=false, Reinforcement=true. 

The second system involves the following settings: for EURUSD: buy=true, sell=true, Cooling=false, Reinforcement=true; for USDCHF: buy=true, sell=true, Cooling=true, Reinforcement=false. 

The third system involves the following settings: for EURUSD: buy=true, sell=false, Cooling=false, Reinforcement=true; for USDCHF: buy=true, sell=false, Cooling=true, Reinforcement=false; or for EURUSD: buy=false, sell=true, Cooling=false, Reinforcement=true; for USDCHF: buy=false, sell=true, Cooling=true, Reinforcement=false; or for EURUSD: buy=true, sell=false, Cooling=true, Reinforcement=false; for USDCHF: buy=true, sell=false, Cooling=false, Reinforcement=true; or for EURUSD: buy=false, sell=true, Cooling=true, Reinforcement=false; for USDCHF: buy=false, sell=true, Cooling=false, Reinforcement=true. 

The fourth and final system is considered the most profitable but also the riskiest among the other systems.
In the fourth system all are true.
The first system is the most balanced in terms of profit and risk. I have tested it on a demo account, and the results were good. The results are attached below. Unfortunately, I could not test the strategy for a longer time due to the server's expiration, but I found a better alternative to test it for the longest possible period, which is a platform that simulates the market and performs backtesting for multiple pairs at the same time. Unfortunately, the program is not free, but they only provide one month for free. Therefore, I have performed backtesting for multiple systems within this month, and the results were good. A video is attached below, please watch it. This short test period makes me unable to determine the real value and price of the expert, and therefore, its price will increase later after more testing or may decrease.

EA Inputs:

input MagicNo=2213

input Lots=0.1 

Var1_4="________Cooling And Reinforcment System";
input   buy=true, sell=true, Cooling=true, Reinforcment=false;

(I explained these systems in description)


Var2="_______________Buy and sell Order Settings"

input Number_Of_Buy_Orders=50, Number_Of_Sell_Orders=50, distances=20;

Var4="_______________Takeprofits And Stoplose Settings";

input MainProfit=5000, (Average profit for open orders I disabled it by big number ) Takeprofit=0,Stoploss=0;

input Var6="_______________Profit && Loss Settings";

input USD_Profit_all=0,  USD_Loss_all=0;    

//---------------------------- choose pairs

input symbol1="EURUSD";  

input symbol2="USDCHF";  

(I created a feature that allows the expert advisor to work with currency pairs on platforms with 7-letter symbols, such as EURUSDc. Alternatively, if you want to work with two other inversely correlated pairs that are not included in the default settings, you can enter their names here)

input  TotalProfitsBuy=10;  (TotalProfitsInverseBuy = Total_Profits_Buy_Symbol Master_With_Buy_Symbol Slave)

input  TotalProfitsSell=10;  (TotalProfitsInverseSell = Total_Profits_Sell_Symbol Master_With_Sell_Symbol Slave)

Notes:

1- This expert advisor is specific to currency pairs that are inversely correlated, not those that are directly correlated.

2- Therefore, when we close trades on these pairs at a certain profit, let's say $10 as in the default settings, We close buy orders with buy orders and sell orders with sell orders for inversely correlated pairs because the pairs move in opposite directions, so one of them is expected to cover the other's loss.

On the other hand, for directly correlated pairs, we will close buy and sell orders together, and sell and buy orders together, because the pairs move in the same direction.

3- There will be upcoming versions that work with directly correlated pairs, and other versions that work with both types, i.e. inversely and directly correlated pairs.

4- This expert advisor is more of an investment strategy than a speculative one, meaning it is for those who seek regular but small profits with low risk.

5- It can be used with finance companies (Prop Firm) after passing the test and receiving a funded account with a large balance.



Recommendations


min deposit = 1000$ with lot 0.01
or
deposit = 10000$ with lot 0.1
Pairs >
EURUSD
USDCHF

Good Luck

Video Binary Hedger v1
