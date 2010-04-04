EMA Alert Pro v1.1



EMA Alert Pro warns you via sound and/or push notification in case the price approaches a given EMA of your choice.

Drag & drop the EMA Alert Pro indicator to your chart. A small button will appear at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Turn it ON to trigger an alarm at the moment the price reaches the margin defined for your target EMA. While EMA Alert Pro is running, the button will inform about the difference in pips between current price and the target EMA.



- Specify the target EMA and timeframe. The alert will be triggered based on this EMA and timeframe regardless your manual changes to the chart timeframe.

- Specify the margin distance in pips from the EMA price at which the alarm will be triggered.

- Receive an alarm sound and/or push notification once the price approaches the specified EMA.

- Once the alert is reached, the alarm will be triggered again if the price goes away by more than 50 pips and then returns back to the margin level.



NOTE: For push notifications to work, you must link your mobile MT4 app with the MT4 desktop terminal using the MetaQuotes ID as explained in the following article documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/476.



Changelog:



v1.1

- Added Push notification alert feature

- Improved Settings descriptions



v1 - Initial release