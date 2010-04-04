EMA Alert Pro

EMA Alert Pro v1.1

EMA Alert Pro warns you via sound and/or push notification in case the price approaches a given EMA of your choice.

Drag & drop the EMA Alert Pro indicator to your chart. A small button will appear at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Turn it ON to trigger an alarm at the moment the price reaches the margin defined for your target EMA. While EMA Alert Pro is running, the button will inform about the difference in pips between current price and the target EMA.

- Specify the target EMA and timeframe. The alert will be triggered based on this EMA and timeframe regardless your manual changes to the chart timeframe.
- Specify the margin distance in pips from the EMA price at which the alarm will be triggered.
- Receive an alarm sound and/or push notification once the price approaches the specified EMA.
- Once the alert is reached, the alarm will be triggered again if the price goes away by more than 50 pips and then returns back to the margin level.

NOTE: For push notifications to work, you must link your mobile MT4 app with the MT4 desktop terminal using the MetaQuotes ID as explained in the following article documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/476.

Changelog:

v1.1
- Added Push notification alert feature
- Improved Settings descriptions

v1 - Initial release


Önerilen ürünler
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
İki hareketli ortalamanın kesiştiği noktada işlem yapan bir Uzman Danışman, mevcut trend yönünü filtrelemek için üçüncü hareketli ortalamayı kullanır. Esnek ama aynı zamanda basit giriş ayarlarına sahiptir. Problem çözme ->   BURAYA   / MT5 versiyonu ->   BURAYA   / Talimatlar   ->       BURADA     Faydalar: Sezgisel kolay kurulum Her tür enstrüman ve her zaman çerçevesi için uygun Üç tür bildirim vardır İlk sırayı son sıra ile örtüşen geçmeli sistem İşlem hacimlerini otomatik olarak hesaplayab
GAlpha
Evgenii Tarkov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A high-frequency analytical tool designed specifically for trading in gold (XAU/USD). It combines modern market analysis techniques, machine learning, and an adaptive risk management strategy to maximize profits in the highly volatile environment typical of the precious metals market. Key Features: Adaptive Volatility-oriented strategy: The operation of an automated correction device (stop loss, take profit) is controlled by a fluid environment using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. H
EMA SignalLine Pro EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMA SignalLine Pro EA Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way! The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy. Key Features and Logic Explained EMA Crossover Logic: Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow)
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
Best Grid Hedge
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MR BEAST GRID EDGE RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD 0.01 LOTS SET: euro usd Metric H1 distance pips 20 The expert advisor that I have created focuses on providing highly professional risk management through the use of a hedging strategy. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Uzman Danışmanlar
DoIt Alpha Pulse AI - AI-Powered Trading Evolution ℹ️ℹ️ Main info and results in MT5 version : Check it out here ℹ️ℹ️ Your Trading Strategy, Powered by AI Intelligence You're not buying another Expert Advisor. You're unlocking YOUR unique trading intelligence through AI. Live Results — updated every 24 hours Verified live signals (forward tests) so you can track real performance: Default   →   https://shorturl.at/xnZiJ Session Openings   →   https://shorturl.at/itxhz Intraday   →   https
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Uzman Danışmanlar
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
VernkhamEA Scalping Hedging
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Scalping Hedging – Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 Timeframe  Scalping Hedging is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It combines scalping and hedging strategies to provide diverse trade management techniques. This EA has been optimized for performance and flexibility. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not gu
DYJ GlobalTradeGridWarLaguerre
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ GlobalTradeGridWarLaguerre, MA göstergesine dayanmaktadır. Herhangi bir döviz çifti ve zaman dilimi için kullanılabilir. FastMA SlowMA'nın üzerine çıktığında uzun sipariş aç. FastMA SlowMA'nın altına düştüğünde kısa sipariş açın. Ayrıca, yanlış sinyalleri filtreleyen Stokastik ve Laguerre'yi kullanır. Şimdi geçmişin fiyat tablosu yerine para biriminin geleceğine oyun teorisi stratejisi uygulayacağız. Bu bir seviye daha yüksektir. Dinamik Piyasa oyun teorisi, Gelişmiş Para Birimi Sağlık Ç
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Uzman Danışmanlar
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT KING EA ile tanışın - Ticaretin En İyi HFT KING'i! Bu tam otomatik yüksek frekanslı ticaret sistemi, gelişmiş algoritması ve son teknoloji ürünü özellikleriyle ticaret deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmıştır. HFT King, yatırımcılara güvenilir ve karlı ticaret sinyalleri sağlamak için teknik analiz, yapay zeka, yüksek frekanslı ticaret ve makine öğreniminin benzersiz bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. HFT King'in en son teknolojisi, ticaret fırsatlarının belirlenmesinde, pazar eğilimlerin
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Uzman Danışmanlar
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
MACD Cross
Cumhur Yugnuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert advisor based on your own personal MACD. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Buy Settings : Buy Fast EMA Period Buy Slow EMA Period Buy Signal Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : Sell Fast EMA Period Sell Slow EMA Period Sell Signal Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Scalper Mars
Igor Bulgakov
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalper Mars EA uses intraday scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor uses standard indicators MACD, RSI, EMA in its trading, does not use martingale and an order grid. A stop order is placed near local extrema, if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is influenced by news releases. Requirements Recommended for work on the M1 timeframe. It can be traded on any currency pairs, when calculating resu
FREE
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
KingBoxGold
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Running accounts 5000$ or more Specialize in XAUUSD pair Lot -  Startot . Auto-BUY-SELL -      allows to buy or sell. Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - No Stoploss. Magic -  Number magic. Capital Mangement   - ON/OFF. GridStep - Grid     replace for Stoploss = Pips. Comment  - KING Profit - $ The tactics we use are always profitable. try it out in the demo account before it goes live Profit from 20-30% per month.
FREE
Seven core
Izumiru Teramoto
Uzman Danışmanlar
数年間の集大成となるEAを作成しました。 本EAは長期実績のある4本のドル円EAを1本にまとめ、このEAだけでポートフォリオが完成するEAとなっております。 ①TOKYO PREMIUM（アノマリー） ②Essential_USDJPY (5分足トレンドフォロー) ③HYPER_SEVEN_FLASH(1時間足デイトレード) ④DENGEKI_SCAL(1分足トレード) これらの4つの異なるロジックを同時に稼働させることで非常に安定した成績を残すことが可能となっております。詳細はバックテストでご確認ください。 以下、ご購入者様向けに説明書を記載します。 推奨通貨 USDJPY セットする時間足:1分足 1. 複利ロット計算の仕様 1.1 有効化／基準 UseCompoundLots = true で複利計算ON。 RiskPercent % だけ口座残高（または有効証拠金）を1ポジションでリスクに晒す。 UseEquityForRisk が true の場合は有効証拠金、false の場合は残高を参照。 1.2 算出式 参照資金 = AccountEquity() あるいは Accou
BollingerBands RSI Robot
Cristian Diac
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB RSI Robot  is made for any level of users: Beginners can use it as it is, Experts can fully customize it. Bollinger Bands and RSI based algorithms for autotrading: it follows  3 Bollinger Bands  and  RSI levels  and places orders with all values computed when the algorithm gives a green flag. Order values use algorithms for risk management per trade and pips calculator. Each placed order is closely followed to be modified if more accurate Take Profit value is computed. BB RSI Robot is fully
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Exp-Averager,   ortalama alım satımları açarak belirli bir düşüşe uğramış işlemlerinizin ortalamasını almak için tasarlanmıştır. Danışman, trend üzerinde veya mevcut trendin karşısında yeni pozisyonlar açma olanağına sahiptir. Aynı zamanda bir dizi pozisyon için geçerli olan akıllı bir takip eden durdurma özelliği de içerir. Danışman pozisyonların lot büyüklüğünü artırabilir veya azaltabilir. Bu, kaybedilen pozisyonları ortalama fiyata getirmek için yaygın olarak kullanılan bir stratejidir. MT
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt