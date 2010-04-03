Better Period Separators MT4

Better Period Separators For MetaTrader 4

The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create more customizable period separators.

On intraday charts, you could place period separators at a specific time, you could also place extra period separators at a specific time on Monday to mark the start of a week.

On higher timeframe charts, this indicator works the same as the built-in period separators,

On the daily chart, period separators are placed at the start day of every month.

On the weekly and monthly charts, period separators are placed at the start day of every year.

Inputs

Period Separator Settings

  • hour of the separator
  • minute of the separator

Weekly Separator Settings

  • hour of the separator
  • minute of the separator

    If you need the more advanced period separators indicator, please check out the pro version: 

    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135399
















    Better Period Separators MT5
    Zhi Wen Software Development
    4.5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Better Period Separators For MetaTrader 5 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create more customizable period separators. On intraday charts, you could place period separators at a specific time, you could also place extra period separators at a specific time on Monday to mark the start of a week. On higher timeframe charts, this indicator works the same as the built-in period separators, On the daily chart, per
    FREE
    Fair Value Gap Sniper MT4
    Zhi Wen Software Development
    Indicatori
    Indicatore del fair value gap per MetaTrader 4. Un Fair Value Gap è un modello di azione del prezzo a tre candele insegnato dal famoso commerciante di denaro intelligente, l'inner circle trader alias ICT. Fondamentalmente, è un gap lasciato aperto sul grafico quando il prezzo si muove troppo velocemente. È un'area del corpo della candela centrale che non riceve segni di spunta sovrapposti dalla candela sinistra e dalla candela destra accanto ad essa. Quando il prezzo lascia un vuoto sul grafic
    Pro Period Separators MT4
    Zhi Wen Software Development
    Indicatori
    Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 4 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators = 04 minute of the separators = 00 color of the separators = Silver width of the separators = 1 style of the separators = STYLE_DOT WEEKLY_SE
    Fair Value Gap Sniper Indicator
    Zhi Wen Software Development
    Indicatori
    Indicatore del fair value gap per MetaTrader 4. Un Fair Value Gap è un modello di azione del prezzo a tre candele insegnato dal famoso commerciante di denaro intelligente, l'inner circle trader alias ICT. Fondamentalmente, è un gap lasciato aperto sul grafico quando il prezzo si muove troppo velocemente. È un'area del corpo della candela centrale che non riceve segni di spunta sovrapposti dalla candela sinistra e dalla candela destra accanto ad essa. Quando il prezzo lascia un vuoto sul grafic
    Pro Period Separators
    Zhi Wen Software Development
    Indicatori
    Pro Period Separators For MetaTrader 5 The built-in period separators feature doesn’t allow users to specify the time period, so you can use this indicator to create advanced period separators, you can add daily, weekly, monthly, yearly separators on any time frame. Default Inputs DAILY SEPARATOR SETTINGS show daily separators  = Yes hour of the separators   = 04 minute of the separators   = 00 color of the separators   = Silver width of the separators   = 1 style of the separators   = STYLE_DOT
