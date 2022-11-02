Misterious Way MM G4


Works automatically in every pair. the method used can be grid or martingale with adjustable distances.

Only requires a little balance and resistance to extreme markets can be relied on compared to other robots of the same type.

This robot was made based on special research on the martingale and grid types for 10 years. Before it was launched, it had passed hundreds of tests with various sets used, there was no doubt that it would be published.

By using an initial balance of 10000 you can place more than 10 pairs together without fear of a prolonged floating impact using only the default set.

Before buying try a demo account to prove it and you will feel the thrill of profiting from every trade.

