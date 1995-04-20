Time Line by MMD MT4

Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology.





Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model

Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level)

Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis

Base Time Frame - the base time interval from which data is collected to determine the model start

Line Style - line style

Line Color - line color

Line Width - line thickness