Amazing Entries Indicator

Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today!


Introduction

Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called "Amazing Entries Indicator". The Indicator is

designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide great entry signals. This is a tool for both newbies and Advanced traders who wants to make a difference in their trading business. This tool can be used as a stand alone tool because of the many strategies involved. 

My free  Advice > If you are still learning to trade this is a good tool to start with to help you skip the hard and difficult way of learning to trade profitably. In deed this tool will help you to shorten your success journey by making you focus and sticking  only to the most important techniques and strategies of forex and stock trading. Have you tried multiple tools and now you feel like giving up!? I think now it is the right time for you to try this tool and witness it for yourself!

#Due to word limit on this space I have attached numbered screen shots that will explain to you step by step and in detail about the functionalities of this tool.

Take time to study them and master the functionality of this tool.

You may check the guide here or you may continue reading the descriptions.

The indicators signal consists of different indicators concepts including,

  • MACD  CONCEPTS
  • OSCILLATORS  CONCEPTS
  • PRICE CHENNEL  CONCEPTS
  • TREND FOLLOWING  CONCEPTS
  • CCI  CONCEPTS
  • OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD CONCEPTS
  • MARKET REVERSAL POINT CONCEPTS

SIGNALS OF THE INDICATOR

The indicator consists of multiple signal strategies to help you scan the market for very powerful entry and exit points.

You will find,

  1. The blue arrows for buy signals
  2. The Red arrows for sell signals
  3. The 10buy signals
  4. The 50buy signals
  5. The 50sell signals
  6. The 80 sell signals
  7. The orange bearish cloud
  8. The pale blue bullish cloud
  9. The 50 level bullish line
  10. The 50 level bearish line
  11. The purple zero  line1
  12. The Orange zero line2
  13. The pale blue bullish channel
  14. The Orange bearish channel

    All these 14 signals and strategies are all integrated to make sure you get reliable entry and exit signals and better results.

    I recommend you check the screenshots for more descriptions and visuals.

    Input Section

    There is no much to do with inputs. You can only change colors but not the combination of the signals due to the reson that they depend on each other and therefore making this tool a stand alone tool.

    Timeframes

    • The indicator is good for all timeframes.

    Markets

    • The indicator works for all markets including forex, stock, cryptos and binary pairs

    How To Make Money with this tool

    This is very simple and it shouldn't be difficult. Here is how we do it.

    For Buy trades.

    • If the tool shows us that we are in an uptrend and the price channel is bullish plus we get a bullish entry signal near the lower bullish channel line, we enter a buy trade and hold for some hours or days and collect our profit when the price reaches near the upper channel. The stop loss can go below the zero level lines 1 and 2 that will be acting as support at that time.


    For Sell Trades

    • If the tool shows us that we are in a downtrend and the price channel is bearish plus we get a bearish entry signal near the upper bearish channel line, we enter a sell trade and hold for some hours or days and collect our profit when the price reaches near the lower channel. The stop loss can go above the bearish channel upper band or the 1st zero level line.


    Discalimer>Trading comes with high risk therefore make sure you trade wisely and responsibly. There is no 100% winning entries and the profitability of the signals will depend on your understanding of the tool and your ability to spot those perfect entries. Therefore take time to study the tool and have better results. I hope this tool will add most valued skills and confidence to your trading journey. I wish you all the best.


    Last word

    I will be glad to help incase of any help be free to private message me and I will try to reply shortly.

    Reminder>Check the screenshots for better understanding!


    To keep following and learning more about this indicator you may join my channel via this link below,

    https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/amazingentriesindicator

    see you there!

    Prodotti consigliati
    Pound sterling M5 scalping
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
    Connect Indicator
    Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
    Indicatori
    Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4. The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to ask us to receive support. Function and indicator buffer Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle. Buffer two is the high price of the previous candle. Usage To connect indicators to fu
    Gann Time Reversal Signals
    Satya Prakash Mishra
    Indicatori
    Gann Time Reversal Signals   are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price-Time Confluen
    Skalper Indikator
    Vladimir Chebonenko
    Indicatori
    Индикатор Стрелочник для Скальпинговой работы Философия и логика работы индикатора Этот индикатор создан для фильтрации рыночного шума и поиска мощных, подтвержденных трендовых движений. Его основная идея — входить в рынок только тогда, когда несколько независимых друг от друга математических моделей подтверждают наличие сильного тренда. Три алгоритма подтверждения:   Чтобы определить направление и силу тренда, индикатор использует три совершенно разных подхода: Алгоритм 1: Моментум на основе С
    Power Renko MT4
    Pierce Vallieres
    Indicatori
    Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
    Forex Uturn Detector Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Turn Every Market Reversal Into a Money-Making Opportunity With the U-turn Detector Indicator! Imagine having a tool that visually reveals the exact moment price is about to flip — before the crowd catches on. The U-turn Detector isn’t just another indicator... it's your edge in spotting clean, confident entries and exits in forex. If you've ever been frustrated by fake breakouts, late signals, or messy charts — you're about to fall in love with this tool. URGENT REMINDER: PRICE MAY DOUBLE
    Trend Flasher
    Amarnath K M
    Indicatori
    Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
    King Binary Magnet Indicator
    Md Meraz Mahmud
    Indicatori
    This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
    Magic Reversion Indicator
    Giordano Bruno Rodrigues Machado
    Indicatori
    Indicator that indicate where the best point of reverse market.This indicator is a reactive or lagging signal, because the strategy uses a formation of an odd number of bars being the middle bar the highest or lowest in the formation, and the indicator draws when the all bars in the fractal close. However, traders with a pre-existing directional bias will find this indicator extremely useful, picking up early entry points.This indicator is not a boiled-down signals indicator nor a complete tradi
    Target Striking
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicatori
    Target Striking - One of the best binary options trading tools! It is set up so powerfully that you can trade not only on currency pairs, but also on raw gold oil! You can also try on cryptocurrency! Ideal for trading on currency pairs, the percentage of reliable transactions is more than + 75% The trading tool is already set for the best profit! Only Target Striking can unlock the potential of the trading market for you! With it, the signals are even and accurate without redrawing, a sig
    PABT Pattern Indicator
    Gleb Balashevich
    Indicatori
    PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
    Market Vortex
    Adolfina Denysenko
    Indicatori
    Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
    XCalper Triad MT4
    Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
    Indicatori
    xCalper Triad works as a Target scanner tool. Its algorithm calculates price level areas with high precision and instantly. By default, they are automatically identified and the trader normally sets visual parameters only. Explore a new perspective in price action analysis by adding Triad to your setup and surprise yourself. Main Features Automatic & exclusive Target levels Daily candle representation in all intraday timeframes. Side panel information essential to all traders: Remaining time to
    Signal From Level
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicatori
    Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
    The Serpent Rider Binary Options
    Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
    Indicatori
    Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
    FX Flow
    Eva Stella Conti
    Indicatori
    FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicatori
    Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
    DMAX pro
    Danny Teoh Kok Keong
    Indicatori
    DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
    The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
    Paul Nicholas Clevett
    Indicatori
    The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
    FREE
    Invincible Arrow
    Quan Li
    Indicatori
    This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
    Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
    Andrey Ziablytsev
    Indicatori
    Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
    Magic Arrow Scalper
    Evgeny Belyaev
    Indicatori
    The   Magic Arrow Scalper   sorts out low-probability signals in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. The indicator displays arrows on a chart (see attached screenshots) indicating a likely price reversal. Magic Arrow Scalper  is not repainted. Once the candle is closed, a signal is confirmed and will never disappear from a chart. You can setup alerts when new arrows are displayed on a chart. The indicator is not des
    FX Trend Oscillators
    Tat Dat Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Idea: RSI ( Relative Strength Index) and CCI ( Commodity Channel Index ) are powerfull to solved the market.  This indicator has Smoothed Algorithmic signal of RSI and CCI. So that, it separates the market into buy and sell zones, these areas are marked with arrows, red for downtrend, green for uptrend. This algorithm has the effect of predicting the next trend based on the historical trend, so users need to be cautious when the trend has gone many candles. Please visit screenshots
    Double Edge Forex Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Double Edge Forex Indicator — User Manual “Master both sides of the market with precision and clarity.” ️ Introduction Welcome to the Double Edge Forex Indicator — your trading companion designed to simplify market analysis and amplify trading confidence. This tool empowers traders to visualize trend strength , direction , and reversal zones across multiple timeframes — all from one elegant chart panel. Whether you’re a scalper , swing trader , or day trader , Double Edge helps you identify
    Mac Binary Options Signals
    Satya Prakash Mishra
    Indicatori
    Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
    PZ Swing Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
    The Jewish Secret
    Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
    Indicatori
    Inspired by high-level trading strategies from Jewish banks—strategies I first uncovered in a conversation on a leading traders' podcast—The Jewish Secret is your gateway to market mastery. The Jews are big players in the banking world, renowned for their market-making skills and keen understanding of market reactions, influenced the creation of this tool. With these strategies in mind, I've developed an indicator based on pure price action fundamentals. Its accuracy surpasses even my own expect
    Indicador Taurus All4
    Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
    Indicatori
    Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
    Your good friend
    Sergei Semenov
    Indicatori
    Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    Indicatori
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
    Predictive Levels
    Satya Prakash Mishra
    Indicatori
    Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
    Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    Indicatori
    Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
    Scalping Master M5
    Andrey Kozak
    Indicatori
    This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
    EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
    Borislav Shterev
    Indicatori
    #EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
    Dual Momentum
    Adolfina Denysenko
    Indicatori
    Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
    FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
    FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
    FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
    FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
    Lineverse Trendlines
    Arkady Segal
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
    FFx MACD Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
    FFx Stochastic Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
    FFx RSI Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
    FFx CCI Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
    FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
    FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
    FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
    FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
    FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
    FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
    FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
    FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
    FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
    FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
    The indicator of a professional trader
    Ramiz Mavludov
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
    THE GRAFF III
    Antonin Skaryd
    Indicatori
    The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
    FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
    Eric Venturi-Bloxs
    Indicatori
    FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
    RSI Divergence Alert Simple
    Arkady Segal
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
    Pan PrizMA C D Phase
    Aleksey Panfilov
    Indicatori
    Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
    Altri dall’autore
    King of Forex Trend Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    King of Forex trend indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. This indicator doesn't repaint. The major function of this indicator is to show the major direction of the trend, the beginning and the end of the current trend. A bullish trend is when the indicator turns blue A bearish trend is when the indicator turns pink. This indicator is great for swing trading and day trading It works best on H1, H4, D and Weekly time-frames. It works on all pairs but it works best on
    King of Forex Trend Cloud
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
    Market Makers Trend Index
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Dear traders, here is my other tool called the "Market Makers Trend Index".   The Market Makers Trend Index is created for the purpose of helping majority of traders to analyse the market direction in an easy way. This indicator is for serious traders who are eager to add edging tools to their trading arsenal. What are you waiting for just grab your copy today and amake a difference.  WHY THIS TOOL This indicator help traders analyse the trend direction and trading signals with precision and eff
    The Trend Monster
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    The Trend Monster is a trend following non repainting indicator based on moving averages. As traders we want to be careful not to trade against the trend. Therefore when you look at the chart as a trader you will have to ask yourself these kind of questions Is this market trending? Is this market ranging/trading sideways? Is this market bullish or bearish? What should I look for before I take a trade? Those are some critical questions that every trader should ask him/herself before taking any tr
    Super Bands Trend Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    NOTE-After the first 10 people to rent this product for 1 month then I will remove the 1 month renting option and leave the unlimited price only. Therefore don't rent it too late. Thanks for those who have rented yet. Don't miss out this offer! Few  people remaining. Special offer from 2500usd to 200usd 24 hours offer! Introduction Super bands Trend Indicator is an indicator designed to reveal the direction of the market Trend. The Indicator is based on moving averages, ichimoku, alligators, a
    Forex Scalpers Index FSI
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    The Forex Scalpers Index (FSI) is a trend following Indicator based on moving averages.  The purpose of this indicator is to be used for scalping all kinds of markets without limitations. The indicator can be used for any kind of currency pair. For those Scalpers who are looking for the indicator that can make their trading activities easy we recommend using this indicator because it provides many entry and exit opportunities. This indicator can be used on all timeframes. How it works. Colored
    Perfect Trend Scanner
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed profitability! Invest wisely. The Perfect Trend Scanner is a trend following indicator which is designed to show you the direction of the current trend. The aim is to assist you not to trade against the trend. How it works. The indicator doesn't repaint. The indicator works on all time-frames. The pink histograms indicate a bearish trend while the blue histograms indicates a bullish trend /signals. You can us this indicator in the top down market analysis appro
    Mane Flow Index MFI
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    The Mane Flow Index is designed to help youu know where the market orders are flowing to. The indicator is based on moving averages. In other words it will show you where the investors capital is flowing to. In our trading activities we want to know where the capital is going so that we capitalize on the direction of the capital invested in the market. We want to trade with the trend! Not to go against it! How it works It is non repaint. It is suitable for all kind of markets It is suitable for
    Market Swing Index MSI
    Elias Mtwenge
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
    The Trend Professor
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    The Trend Professor is a moving average based indicator designed for the purpose of helping the community of traders to analyse the price trend. The indicator will be displayed in the main chart as it is indicated on the screenshot section. How it works The indicator has lines of moving averages and colored histograms to depict the direction of the trend. There will be a fast signal line colored blue/yellow/red at some points. The red/yellow colored lines stands for bearish trend/signal while th
    Maximum Directional Index
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Maximum Directional Index (MDI) is designed for two purposes. 1. To show the direction of the trend (The blue yellow trend line) 2. To show the Overbought (Resistance) and Oversold (Support) zones for a trader to know whether the trend is about to reverse or not. It shows the maximum direction of the price trend. How it works 1. The indicator works on all time-frames but for clarity I recommend you use it on 5minutes, 15miutes, 30minutes, 1 hour and 4 hours time-frame charts. 2. The indicator c
    Smart Trend Indicator STI
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
    Omega Trend Oscillator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    The Omega Trend Oscillator is a trend indicator based on Moving averages and Bollinger bands. I made it simple for you to have easy and soft market analysis approach. The indicator can be used for the following purpose. 1. For trend analysis 2. For determining the overbought and oversold market condition 3. For discovering market selling and buying opportunities.  Meaning of colors on the indicator FOR BULLISH MARKET (Buy) 1. Lime color is for bullish market/trend 2. Blue color is for very st
    The Account Flipper EA
    Elias Mtwenge
    Experts
    OFFER! OFFER! From 450usd to 370usd this offer may end at any time from now! Don't miss this. Hi traders, I have created this EA and called it "The Account Flipper EA". This trading EA is for both newbies and professional traders. The first goal with this EA is to protect your capital first and the second is to grow your account. Therefore no risky strategies like grid, marti-angle, hedging, or any greedy trading strategies. We use a fixed lot size in every trade, SL, TP and break even all these
    Infinity Trend Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Hi traders, I'm glad to bring to you the market analysis tool called "Infinity Trend Indicator". The main goal of this indicator is to help you figure-out  the beginning of a new trend and the end of the trend current trend.  NOTE:  THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT!! How to use this Indicator 1. Based on the Infinity trend indicator only We look to buy when the yellow line is pointing or curving up after a strong bearish move We look to sell when the yellow line is pointing or curving downward aft
    Infinity Oscillator Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Note: The price is subject to increase at any time from now!  Hi Traders, I would like to introduce to you my new indicator called the Infinity Oscillator Indicator. This indicator is designed for both newbies and professional traders. Parameters The inputs that can be changed by the user are colors of the lines only so as to not disturb the original trading strategy this indicator uses. The indicator will not provide buy and sell arrow signals but will help traders in market analysis approach
    Trend Analyser Dashboard
    Elias Mtwenge
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    IMPORTANT; Price is subject to rise at any time from now! Do not miss this offer! Dear trader I am glad to introduce my new tool called Trend Analyser Dashboard to you. The design, style, and settings of this indicator  have been made simple to make its users not take too much time in understanding the indicator itself.   The purpose is to help traders in analysing the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend whether in weak trend or its strong trend. The indicator will also prov
    Day Traders Master Board
    Elias Mtwenge
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Reminder: After purchasing the unlimited version of this indicator send me the proof and I will add you to my private group so that you join the community and continue to learn more about this tool and grow together with other traders. You will also learn the strategy that will change your trading story! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my forex trading product called "Day Traders Master Board". This tool is designed for serious traders of any trading strategy.  My goal is to help trader b
    Trend Shooter Index
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    NOTE: NEXT PRICE WILL BE 550$ Dear Trader I hope you have been eagerly waiting and looking for a tool to improve your trading. I am so glad to introduce my other product to you called Trend Shooter Index. The main goal of this tool is to help traders shoot the trend (target the trend) from the bottom or from the top of the trend for maximum profitability. How is the Indicator designed This tool is designed to show the following Red arrows pointing down for sell signals. Blue arrows pointing up f
    Trend Hunters Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Note: The PRICE IS SUBJECT TO INCREASE AT ANY TIME FROM NOW!! DON'T MISS THIS BEST OFFER. Dear traders once again I am very glad to introduce to you my another trading tool called "Trend Hunter Indicator". This indicator is designed to help traders capture the trend from the beginning or the end of it. It is one of the indicator that if used wisely may  help you improve in your trading decisions. Timeframe   The indicator is for all timeframes Pairs The Indicator is for all pairs. Market Thi
    Super Powers Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late. Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.  The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.  I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help y
    Market Swing Scanner Board
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
    Forex Sword Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    WARNING!! THIS SWORD IS TOO SHARP!    ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 8,000$ FOR UNLIMITED PLAN. Dear traders I am very glad once again to introduce to you my other tool called "Forex Sword Indicator". In short this tool is meant to give you an edge over the market that you have been waiting for  so long. Now, here it is. It is a very very simple tool but yet a dangerous sword. I call it a  Holy grail indicator!. I will not talk a lot about this tool. Just let the tool speak by itse
    Swing Master Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Dear Traders this is my another tool called " Swing Master Indicator ". As the name above the indicator is designed to help you in swing trading by capturing the low and highs of the price. You may us this tool with any trading strategy and style from scalping to position trading. It is made for level of traders including newbies and advanced traders even prop-firms, hedge funds and banks to help them make sold market analysis. I create tools for serious traders who want to make a difference in
    Forex Sniper Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
    Forex Sniper Entries Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    WARNING: PRICE IS SUBJECT TO RISE AT ANY TIME. GET YOUR COPY TODAY TO AVOID MORE COST! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce to you my other tool called the Forex Sniper Entries Indicator. This tool is designed to help serious traders and investors capture big moves in the currency price movements. The philosophy behind this tool is all about winning big and riding the price movement from its beginning until the maximum point. We want to capture those big moves in both down and up markets as mu
    Atomic Power Entries
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
    Sweet Arrows Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    OFFER! OFFER!    ONLY 5 COPIES REMAINING FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 360$ Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you. The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence. In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit. INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens. The signals don't lag meaning that it doe
    Confidence Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL) If you are looking for FAST , RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with. Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge. Many
    Brilliant Oscillator BOS
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicatori
    Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione