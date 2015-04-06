Trend Hunters Indicator
- Indicatori
- Elias Mtwenge
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Note: The PRICE IS SUBJECT TO INCREASE AT ANY TIME FROM NOW!! DON'T MISS THIS BEST OFFER.
Dear traders once again I am very glad to introduce to you my another trading tool called "Trend Hunter Indicator".
This indicator is designed to help traders capture the trend from the beginning or the end of it. It is one of the indicator that if used wisely may
help you improve in your trading decisions.
Timeframe
- The indicator is for all timeframes
Pairs
- The Indicator is for all pairs.
Market
- This indicator can be used for all markets the forex, crypto, and stock market.
Settings
- You don't have to change anything in the settings or you may change the colors in this section.
Signals
- The indicator will plot blue and red histograms.
- Red for down trend or sell and Blue for uptrend or buy.
Finally/Last word
Disclaimer: There is no guaranteed 100% accurate signals from this tool. Therefore consider managing your capital wisely and you are responsible for every financial decision you make. Otherwise, thank you for valuing my product.