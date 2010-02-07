EA Ultra Speed MT4

Trading strategy: Scalping.

The "EA Ultra Speed" Expert Advisor is based on non-indicator work strictly according to the specified rules for opening and closing deals. The EA was created and tested on the main pairs, but this does not mean that you cannot try it on other currency pairs. The idea is that pending orders up or down are placed at a given distance from the current price. Let's say the price increased by 10 points within an hour and reached 1.3025. The EA follows the price and now orders will be placed at prices of 1.3015 (Sell Stop) and 1.3035 (Buy Stop). This will continue until the news comes out and the price shows a strong rise or fall. In this case, the adviser will not have time to change the order parameters and the order will work depending on where the price has gone.

The adviser trades on 7 pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD,  TF -  H1

and also the adviser can be installed on other currencies and timeframes using the instruction: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

When creating the EA, the history of quotes based on real ticks was used.

Monitoring 1https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1850169

Monitoring 2https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1864667

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93495

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • Instructions for launching a custom symbol: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • All Ticks.

Symbols:
  • EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD / H1

Parameters:

  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • USDJPY  - if true, use USDJPY;
  • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
    • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
      • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
      • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
      • Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread
      Trading within the week:
      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday
      Time trading within a day:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • GMT setting - GMT settings;
      • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
      • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
      Time to disable on Friday:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).


      >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<

      Filtro:
      Nessuna recensione
      Rispondi alla recensione