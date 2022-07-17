Wonder 5

The expert is #5 out of 7 specially selected strategies from one of my oldest portfolios.
With this collection of 7 strategies I want to share with you some of the strategies that have been most successful for me and that have been more robust both in the past and now

Each wonder works well on its own but works even better in combination with the others, each strategy of the collection is uncorrelated with the other.

I choose to dedicate each strategy to a wonder as a wish of success and to be able to travel the world.


The Expert Advisor WONDER 5 has been developed for GBP-JPY - H1, based on Bollinger bands and Awesome Oscillator.
It has been backtested on more than 19-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling.


The expert advisor passed a series of robustness tests:
- different timeframe
- different markets
- slippage
- sensibility to volatility
- Monte Carlo tests
- Walk Forward Matrix 

The enclosed screenshot demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulation.

There is no need to set up any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.

My recommendation is to have a look also on the rest of my products in the portfolio as they work very well together in combination.


Timeframe: H1
The Expert advisor is designed for UTC+2 timezone with New York DST (EST+7). 

This strategy is only for serious investors who are looking for long-term strategy and steady equity growth.
If you are expecting hundreds of trades per week, this strategy is not for you :)
There is no need to use a large account. I recommended trading from 500 USD with 0.01 or 0.02 lots.


Features:
Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used
No martingale, no grid, no scalp
No excessive consumption of CPU resources
User-friendly settings
All settings optimized
Long-term strategy
Steady equity growth
 

Settings:
mmLots= 0.1 - Fix lot setting
DontTradeOnWeekends= false - enable or disable trade on weekends
ExitAtEndOfDay = false - enable or disable exit end of day
ExitOnFriday = true - enable or disable exit on Friday
FridayExitTime = 21:00 - time exit on Friday
LimitTimeRange = false - limit the strategy only in a range of hours
MaxTradesPerDay = 0 means unlimited

