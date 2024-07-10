Abiroid Golden MA Levels Explained

Indicator available here for free:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515/

Similar to logic used in: Golden MA MTF TT

A blogpost describing the paid Scalper using this strategy:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457



"Golden MA" indicator for OB/OS levels. It's based on High/Lows of higher timeframe (HTF) previous bar. Only useful in swing trading or scalping.

Best for at least M15+. For lower timeframes you'll need to change StartPips to lower value to get consistent lines. Because lower timeframes will have smaller pip distances.





Best Trades:



Indicator default settings are best for H1. For smaller timeframes like M5,M15 you will need to make StartPips a lot smaller. Because smaller timeframes will have smaller point distances. So to draw the lines more appropriately. Use crosshairs tool to figure out the best distances.

Volatility should be good. Usually for pairs which have market open.

Wait for price to cross Mid Line. And then during next few bars, price should cross the Buy or Sell Start Line. A strong volume candle is preferrable. (get attached VolumeCandles to detect good volumes)

Make sure that price hasn't gone too far in breakout bar and crossed multiple levels. Because really long bars might then have a retracement or enter a range. So be careful:

Always trade in direction of overall higher timeframe trend.

If scalping, wait for price to cross Buy/Stop End levels. And then place a trailing stop. Definitely close by Warning OB/OS or at max by Danger OB/OS.

Place a stop loss near Mid line. And Keep take profits at least 1.5-2 times Stop Loss. If price is moving well, keep shifting your Take Profit. If price seems like it is ranging, then close trade early. And never be too greedy :)





Example:

Here, start trade near the Sell Start Level (red line) shown with arrow. Stop loss above Mid Line (orange) or above the previous high.

Then around the part where price starts to slow down and formed a pin-bar, it would be good to take at least some TP.

And Trailing stop could continue further. Keeping this much TP will ensure that even if you have some losing trades, you will still have more Profits overall.











