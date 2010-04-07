Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider

Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility)


A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram.

It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages.


What it sends

✅ Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward  

✅ Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)  

✅ Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close  

✅ Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (wins/losses/breakeven + pips)

✅ Entry & Exit Screenshots (By default turn off)

✅ Lot Size & Profit Loss (By default turn off)


Key Features

  •    -Entry sending modes</b>
  •   - Send only after BOTH SL+TP are set (default – 1 clean message)
  •   - Send after SL OR TP is set
  •   - Send immediately at entry


 Update messages (optional)

  - Sends “SL/TP UPDATED” and replies to the original entry message (Telegram thread style)


 Close messages (optional)

  - Sends close reason: TP / SL / Breakeven / Manual close

  - Optional: show Profit/Loss in account currency

  - Optional: show Lot size in messages


 Screenshots (optional)

  - Entry screenshot (chart must already be open)

  - Exit screenshot (chart must already be open)

  - Exit screenshot can include: entry/exit arrows + dotted entry→exit line (optional)


 Multi-symbol mode

  - Default: attach on any chart and it will track all symbols

  - Optional: CSV symbol filter to send only selected symbols


 Duplicate protection

  - Prevent duplicate signals for the same position_id

  - Lock keeps for N days (default 7)


 Symbol pip accuracy

  - XAU/XAG pip overrides (optional global shared settings)

  - Crypto pip override mode (BTC/ETH/etc), customizable list


 Daily / Weekly Summary (optional)

  - Sends results at your chosen server-time hour/minute

  - Can catch up missed summaries after restart (recommended)


How to setup (MT4)

1) Create a Telegram Bot via @BotFather and copy the <b>BOT TOKEN</b>

2) Create a Telegram channel/group and add your bot as <b>Admin</b>

3) Put your channel username like <code>@YourChannel</code> or chat_id like <code>-100xxxxx</code>

4) In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → enable WebRequest for:

   <code>https://api.telegram.org</code>

5) Attach the utility to any chart (Multi-symbol mode is ON by default)


Inputs (Important)

Telegram

• Telegram Bot Token  

• Chat ID or @Channel  

• WebRequest timeout  

• Disable web preview


Global Switch

 Turn Off Sending Signal = stops ALL Telegram messages instantly


Message Options

• Show Lot Size in Telegram (ON/OFF)  

• Show Profit/Loss in Close message (ON/OFF)


Screenshots (chart must already be open)

• Send ENTRY screenshot (ON/OFF)  

• Send EXIT screenshot (ON/OFF)  

• On EXIT screenshot: draw entry/exit arrows + dotted line (ON/OFF)  

• Lookback days to find entry deal  

• Arrow codes (Wingdings)  

• Screenshot quality: 1080p / 2K / 4K / Custom


Entry Sending Mode

• After BOTH SL+TP (default) / After SL OR TP / Immediately


Close / Updates

• Send close messages (ON/OFF)  

• Send SL/TP updated messages (ON/OFF)  

• Catch up missed close messages after restart (ON/OFF)  

• Breakeven tolerance in pips  

• Poll interval seconds


Filters & Pip settings

• CSV symbols filter (empty = all)  

• XAU pip override / XAG pip override  

• Crypto pip override + crypto bases list  

• Multi chart mode (works on all trades)


Global XAU/XAG settings

• Use global XAU/XAG pips  

• Save this chart’s XAU/XAG override to global


Duplicate Protection

• Prevent duplicate signals  

• Keep lock for N days


Summary

• Daily summary ON/OFF  

• Weekly summary ON/OFF  

• Summary time hour/minute (server time)  

• Catch up missed summaries after restart (recommended)


Notes

• For screenshots: the symbol chart must already be open (the utility does not auto-open charts).

• Telegram delivery depends on your internet/VPS and Telegram availability.


Support

Support is provided via MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages.


