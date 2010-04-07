Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider

Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility)


A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram.

It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages.


What it sends

✅ Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward  

✅ Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)  

✅ Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close  

✅ Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (wins/losses/breakeven + pips)

✅ Entry & Exit Screenshots (By default turn off)

✅ Lot Size & Profit Loss (By default turn off)


Key Features

  •    -Entry sending modes</b>
  •   - Send only after BOTH SL+TP are set (default – 1 clean message)
  •   - Send after SL OR TP is set
  •   - Send immediately at entry


 Update messages (optional)

  - Sends “SL/TP UPDATED” and replies to the original entry message (Telegram thread style)


 Close messages (optional)

  - Sends close reason: TP / SL / Breakeven / Manual close

  - Optional: show Profit/Loss in account currency

  - Optional: show Lot size in messages


 Screenshots (optional)

  - Entry screenshot (chart must already be open)

  - Exit screenshot (chart must already be open)

  - Exit screenshot can include: entry/exit arrows + dotted entry→exit line (optional)


 Multi-symbol mode

  - Default: attach on any chart and it will track all symbols

  - Optional: CSV symbol filter to send only selected symbols


 Duplicate protection

  - Prevent duplicate signals for the same position_id

  - Lock keeps for N days (default 7)


 Symbol pip accuracy

  - XAU/XAG pip overrides (optional global shared settings)

  - Crypto pip override mode (BTC/ETH/etc), customizable list


 Daily / Weekly Summary (optional)

  - Sends results at your chosen server-time hour/minute

  - Can catch up missed summaries after restart (recommended)


How to setup (MT4)

1) Create a Telegram Bot via @BotFather and copy the <b>BOT TOKEN</b>

2) Create a Telegram channel/group and add your bot as <b>Admin</b>

3) Put your channel username like <code>@YourChannel</code> or chat_id like <code>-100xxxxx</code>

4) In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → enable WebRequest for:

   <code>https://api.telegram.org</code>

5) Attach the utility to any chart (Multi-symbol mode is ON by default)


Inputs (Important)

Telegram

• Telegram Bot Token  

• Chat ID or @Channel  

• WebRequest timeout  

• Disable web preview


Global Switch

 Turn Off Sending Signal = stops ALL Telegram messages instantly


Message Options

• Show Lot Size in Telegram (ON/OFF)  

• Show Profit/Loss in Close message (ON/OFF)


Screenshots (chart must already be open)

• Send ENTRY screenshot (ON/OFF)  

• Send EXIT screenshot (ON/OFF)  

• On EXIT screenshot: draw entry/exit arrows + dotted line (ON/OFF)  

• Lookback days to find entry deal  

• Arrow codes (Wingdings)  

• Screenshot quality: 1080p / 2K / 4K / Custom


Entry Sending Mode

• After BOTH SL+TP (default) / After SL OR TP / Immediately


Close / Updates

• Send close messages (ON/OFF)  

• Send SL/TP updated messages (ON/OFF)  

• Catch up missed close messages after restart (ON/OFF)  

• Breakeven tolerance in pips  

• Poll interval seconds


Filters & Pip settings

• CSV symbols filter (empty = all)  

• XAU pip override / XAG pip override  

• Crypto pip override + crypto bases list  

• Multi chart mode (works on all trades)


Global XAU/XAG settings

• Use global XAU/XAG pips  

• Save this chart’s XAU/XAG override to global


Duplicate Protection

• Prevent duplicate signals  

• Keep lock for N days


Summary

• Daily summary ON/OFF  

• Weekly summary ON/OFF  

• Summary time hour/minute (server time)  

• Catch up missed summaries after restart (recommended)


Notes

• For screenshots: the symbol chart must already be open (the utility does not auto-open charts).

• Telegram delivery depends on your internet/VPS and Telegram availability.


Support

Support is provided via MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages.


Produits recommandés
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Telegram Broadcast
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps you instantly publish your trade to the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your own Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending orders; Modification of stop loss and take provision (last order); Stop loss and take prov triggered; Activation and deletion of a pending order: Sending trading reports; Sending a message for deposits
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitaires
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
Utilitaires
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4   combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background. What truly makes this assi
FREE
Risk and Money Management
Sushan Maharjan
Utilitaires
Its best to have Money and Risk management strategy than not to have any. Those strategy helps to risk low amount in any trade and helps to manage money so that few loosing trade wont have significant impact in your trading balance. The best part is it does all the calculations and places order accordingly. Other things that it does are: Makes sure that only 2% of total balance is risked per trade. Manges money by investing high in low volatile pairs and invest less in high volatile pairs Places
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilitaires
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
PZ Time Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitaires
This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades) Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop setting
FREE
Trade Volume Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Un utilitaire simple pour copier les volumes d'échanges d'un compte MT5 ou MT4 vers un autre compte MT4. Vous pouvez copier des positions entre les comptes de compensation et de couverture dans n'importe quelle combinaison. Par défaut, les positions ouvertes par tous les symboles correspondants avec les mêmes volumes seront copiées. Si les noms des symboles sont différents ou si le volume des positions copiées doit être différent ou si toutes les positions ne doivent pas être copiées, le comport
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Complete Pending Orders Grid System
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings – if true , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted. BuyStop – if true , BuyStop order is opened. SellStop – if tr
Virtual Take profit Stop loss Trailing stop
Dmytro Pavliuk
Utilitaires
Forex Expert Advisor (utilitaire) « Virtual Stop Loss, Trailing Stop » vous permet de définir un stop loss virtuel (caché) et un stop suiveur. Dans le même temps, sans utiliser les ordres stop loss et trailing stop standard. Ainsi, lorsque le conseiller ouvre une transaction, votre courtier et le terminal Meta Trader ne verront ni ne définiront de stop loss ou de trailing stop, mais le conseiller contrôlera les paramètres du TP SL TSL que vous avez spécifié et tracera les lignes correspondantes
Copy Trade Same Account
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilitaires
Purpose: IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you. This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account, It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction. You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances. input: Copy All or By Magic Take only new trades = False; Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direct
Psychology
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
FREE
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
Utilitaires
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
Utilitaires
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
Utilitaires
The script allows you to quickly and easily open trades (place orders) on the market. Features Buy and sell at a market price; Place pending orders: Buy/Sell Limit and Buy/Sell Stop; Open a trade with a custom volume; Calculate and set TakeProfit; Calculate and set StopLoss; Auto defining the number of decimal places; Auto defining a symbol the script has been applied to. What you get with the script Ability to calculate each trade instantly; Ability not to enter all calculated values manually
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Définissez automatiquement des niveaux précis de TP et SL sur n'importe quelle position ️ Compatible avec tous les symboles et EAs, filtrage par symbole ou magic number Ce robot expert vous permet de définir les niveaux de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) à l’aide de valeurs de prix exactes (ex: 1.12345 sur EURUSD). Pas de pips ou points — uniquement une gestion précise des ordres, filtrables par symbole ou magic number. Caractéristiq
CalculateLotSizeEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Utilitaires
This expert is a utility to help any trader to find the right lot size according to the risk he wants to take. It calculates the lot size based on account equity and added stop loss. The utility can't to open or close position. Attach the expert in the same symbol as the one you want to open position. PARAMETERS LossPips - Stop loss in pips for your position. RiskPercent - Risk of equity you want to get.
FREE
Smart Pending Orders Script
Jarek Paciorek
Utilitaires
This is a script used for placing pending orders. However, this does not create a trivial grid of orders, but a little "thinks and counts" ;) The general idea that guided me when writing this script is the concept of playing the demand and supply zones by setting pending "limits", but with a predetermined level of risk that I accept. Operating principles: - put a rectangle on the graph, which is supposed to reflect the "zone" we are going to play, - drag the Pending_Orders_1v6_Rectangle script t
Multi Pairs Trading
Ziheng Zhuang
Experts
Ce conseiller est un tableau de bord qui vous permet de trader plusieurs paires en un seul clic. Cliquez sur       ouvrir       Ce bouton ouvre une commande pour la paire sélectionnée. Cliquez sur       fermer       Ce bouton ferme la commande pour la paire sélectionnée. Le lot de commande est le numéro saisi par l'utilisateur. Les nombres positifs correspondent aux ordres d’achat, tandis que les nombres négatifs correspondent aux ordres de vente. Cliquez sur   le bouton Fermer   pour fermer la
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
Utilitaires
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
MT4 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers. Not sure? Check our brochure here SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metat
RiveRControl
Ruslan Losin
Utilitaires
A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart. The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order. Advantages easy and intuitive interface the control panel in real time 3 modes of setting the order volume 6 stop loss setting modes 5 profit take setting modes calcula
Basket Recovery System
Samuel Akinbowale
Utilitaires
Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
FREE
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
Utilitaires
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Copy Telegram to MT4 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitaires
Copying trading signals from the Telegram channel to MetaTrader. The utility will help you easily and simply   copy transactions from   your Telegram   channel or chat to the MetaTrader trading terminal almost instantly This is a DEMO version, restrictions - minimum lot Operational support in telegram chat: https://t.me/forex4up_chat Template for signals in the Telegram channel, chat (can be changed in the parameters) SYMBOL=EURUSD, TYPE=SELL, PRICE= 0.00000 , LOT= 0.01 , STOPLOSS= 0.00000
FREE
Telegram Trade Copier MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitaires
Copier of transactions via   Telegram       channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade to the   Telegram   channel or copy transactions from   Telegram       channel. The utility can work in two directions: receiving signals in MT4 and transmitting signals to   Telegram   . No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use DEMO  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54082 You can use it for: copying your own transactions via   Telegram       channel (via the Internet
Range Predictor
Suvashish Halder
Indicateurs
Introducing the Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges! Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time, predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the Range Predictor is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the markets. MT5 Ver
SmartDash EA Trader
Lungile Mpofu
Utilitaires
SmartDash Trader EA This is MT4 Semi Automated EA which trade using BUY, SELL and CLOSE Buttons to executes trade actions. You can use Auto Set SL/TP/Lot of your choice since the EA comes with only 0.01 lot and 0 for TP/SL. Set 10 pips for TP to take advantage of trades. NOTE: THIS EA DOES NOT BACKTEST. ITS BUTTON TRADER EA HOW THE STRATEGIES TO USE THE DASHBOARD TRADER Wait for a weaker or stronger currency means the currency strength meter should show less than 15% for SELL and more than 88% f
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitaires
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (   sans avoir besoin d'un jeton de bot ou de permissions d'administrateur  directement vers votre MT4. Il a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT5 | Version
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts : Surveillez plusieurs marchés sans jamais manquer une configuration clé Présentation Custom Alerts est une solution dynamique pour les traders qui souhaitent surveiller plusieurs instruments de manière centralisée. En intégrant les données de nos outils phares — comme FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels et IX Power — Custom Alerts vous alerte automatiquement des mouvements importants du marché sans avoir à surveiller plusieurs graphiques ou risquer de manquer des opportun
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilitaires
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilitaires
Un outil capable de calculer instantanément la taille d'une position ou le risque en fonction d'un niveau de stop-loss donné est essentiel aussi bien pour les traders professionnels que pour les novices. L'utilitaire de trading TRADE PRO fournit des calculs rapides et précis, vous aidant à prendre des décisions dans des conditions de marché volatiles et où le temps est compté. Version MT5        /   Matériaux d'installation supplémentaires Fonctions principales : Original. Simple. Efficace. Un
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilitaires
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitaires
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Système Avancé de Gestion du Risque et de Contrôle des Positions pour MT4 Version gratuite : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Présentation Générale Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) est un utilitaire professionnel pour MetaTrader 4 dédié à la gestion du risque, au contrôle des opérations et à l’automatisation intelligente du trading. Il a été conçu pour les traders qui exigent une exécution disciplinée, une protection solide du capital et un contrôle avancé
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitaires
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilitaires
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitaires
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Plus de l'auteur
Trade Signal Pro MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilitaires
Trade Signal Pro (MT5) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT5 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis