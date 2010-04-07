Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider

Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility)


A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram.

It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages.


What it sends

✅ Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward  

✅ Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)  

✅ Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close  

✅ Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (wins/losses/breakeven + pips)

✅ Entry & Exit Screenshots (By default turn off)

✅ Lot Size & Profit Loss (By default turn off)


Key Features

  •    -Entry sending modes</b>
  •   - Send only after BOTH SL+TP are set (default – 1 clean message)
  •   - Send after SL OR TP is set
  •   - Send immediately at entry


 Update messages (optional)

  - Sends “SL/TP UPDATED” and replies to the original entry message (Telegram thread style)


 Close messages (optional)

  - Sends close reason: TP / SL / Breakeven / Manual close

  - Optional: show Profit/Loss in account currency

  - Optional: show Lot size in messages


 Screenshots (optional)

  - Entry screenshot (chart must already be open)

  - Exit screenshot (chart must already be open)

  - Exit screenshot can include: entry/exit arrows + dotted entry→exit line (optional)


 Multi-symbol mode

  - Default: attach on any chart and it will track all symbols

  - Optional: CSV symbol filter to send only selected symbols


 Duplicate protection

  - Prevent duplicate signals for the same position_id

  - Lock keeps for N days (default 7)


 Symbol pip accuracy

  - XAU/XAG pip overrides (optional global shared settings)

  - Crypto pip override mode (BTC/ETH/etc), customizable list


 Daily / Weekly Summary (optional)

  - Sends results at your chosen server-time hour/minute

  - Can catch up missed summaries after restart (recommended)


How to setup (MT4)

1) Create a Telegram Bot via @BotFather and copy the <b>BOT TOKEN</b>

2) Create a Telegram channel/group and add your bot as <b>Admin</b>

3) Put your channel username like <code>@YourChannel</code> or chat_id like <code>-100xxxxx</code>

4) In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → enable WebRequest for:

   <code>https://api.telegram.org</code>

5) Attach the utility to any chart (Multi-symbol mode is ON by default)


Inputs (Important)

Telegram

• Telegram Bot Token  

• Chat ID or @Channel  

• WebRequest timeout  

• Disable web preview


Global Switch

 Turn Off Sending Signal = stops ALL Telegram messages instantly


Message Options

• Show Lot Size in Telegram (ON/OFF)  

• Show Profit/Loss in Close message (ON/OFF)


Screenshots (chart must already be open)

• Send ENTRY screenshot (ON/OFF)  

• Send EXIT screenshot (ON/OFF)  

• On EXIT screenshot: draw entry/exit arrows + dotted line (ON/OFF)  

• Lookback days to find entry deal  

• Arrow codes (Wingdings)  

• Screenshot quality: 1080p / 2K / 4K / Custom


Entry Sending Mode

• After BOTH SL+TP (default) / After SL OR TP / Immediately


Close / Updates

• Send close messages (ON/OFF)  

• Send SL/TP updated messages (ON/OFF)  

• Catch up missed close messages after restart (ON/OFF)  

• Breakeven tolerance in pips  

• Poll interval seconds


Filters & Pip settings

• CSV symbols filter (empty = all)  

• XAU pip override / XAG pip override  

• Crypto pip override + crypto bases list  

• Multi chart mode (works on all trades)


Global XAU/XAG settings

• Use global XAU/XAG pips  

• Save this chart’s XAU/XAG override to global


Duplicate Protection

• Prevent duplicate signals  

• Keep lock for N days


Summary

• Daily summary ON/OFF  

• Weekly summary ON/OFF  

• Summary time hour/minute (server time)  

• Catch up missed summaries after restart (recommended)


Notes

• For screenshots: the symbol chart must already be open (the utility does not auto-open charts).

• Telegram delivery depends on your internet/VPS and Telegram availability.


Support

Support is provided via MQL5 product comments and MQL5 private messages.


추천 제품
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Telegram Broadcast
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.67 (3)
유틸리티
TELEGRAM BROADCAST 유틸리티를 사용하면 거래를 Telegram 채널에 즉시 게시할 수 있습니다. FOREX 신호로 자신의 Telegram 채널을 오랫동안 만들고 싶었다면 이것이 필요한 것입니다. TELEGRAM BROADCAST는 다음과 같은 메시지를 보낼 수 있습니다. 거래 개시 및 종료 대기 중인 주문의 배치 및 삭제 손절매 수정 및 준비금(라스트 오더) 손실을 막고 증명을 발동합니다. 보류 중인 주문의 활성화 및 삭제: 거래 보고서 보내기 입금 및 출금에 대한 메시지 보내기 인출 또는 이익이 N 값에 도달하면 메시지를 보냅니다. 계정 모니터링 - N분마다 통계를 보냅니다. 각 메시지에 자신의 텍스트를 추가하고 몇 분 안에 지연을 게시할 수 있습니다. 모든 메시지는 유연합니다. 유틸리티는 하나의 차트에만 설치되지만 모든 기호에서 메시지를 보냅니다. 설정에서 기호를 숨길 수 있습니다. 유틸리티 구성: 서비스 -> 설정 -> 전문가 자문 -> 다음 URL에
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
유틸리티
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
유틸리티
AZ Trade Recovery Assistant MT4   combines manual trading flexibility with intelligent automated management.This advanced on-chart panel isn’t just for trade execution — it’s a complete trade management assistant. You can open or close positions instantly, adjust lot size, manage trailing stops, and modify Take Profit or Stop Loss — all directly from the panel. It’s built for traders who want full control of their trades with smart automation running in the background. What truly makes this assi
FREE
Risk and Money Management
Sushan Maharjan
유틸리티
Its best to have Money and Risk management strategy than not to have any. Those strategy helps to risk low amount in any trade and helps to manage money so that few loosing trade wont have significant impact in your trading balance. The best part is it does all the calculations and places order accordingly. Other things that it does are: Makes sure that only 2% of total balance is risked per trade. Manges money by investing high in low volatile pairs and invest less in high volatile pairs Places
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
유틸리티
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
PZ Time Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
유틸리티
This expert advisor can enter and exit trades at specific times and on specific weekdays, expressed in GMT Time. It offers weekday selection, trade management settings, a martingale function and money management features. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully configurable entry and exit times (up to 5 trades) Enable or disable trading weekdays in inputs Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop setting
FREE
Trade Volume Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
3.67 (3)
유틸리티
하나의 MT5 또는 MT4 계정에서 다른 MT4 계정으로 거래량을 복사하는 간단한 유틸리티입니다. 네팅 계정과 헷징 계정 사이의 포지션을 어떤 조합으로든 복사할 수 있습니다. 기본적으로 동일한 볼륨을 가진 일치하는 모든 기호에 의해 열린 위치가 복사됩니다. 심볼 이름이 다르거나 복사된 위치의 볼륨이 다르거나 모든 위치가 복사되지 않아야 하는 경우 이   게시물   에 설명된 설정에서 원하는 동작을 지정할 수 있습니다. 이 제품은 향후 릴리스에서 기능을 확장할 것입니다. 버전 2.0까지 이 제품은 무료입니다. 설치 순서: 발신자 계정의 터미널에서 발신자 모드의 Expert Advisor를 실행하십시오. 수신자 계정의 터미널에서 수신자 모드로 Expert Advisor를 시작   하고 이전에 시작된 발신자 중 하나를 선택하여 포지션 볼륨을 복사할 수 있습니다.
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
유틸리티
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Complete Pending Orders Grid System
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
유틸리티
Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings – if true , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted. BuyStop – if true , BuyStop order is opened. SellStop – if tr
Virtual Take profit Stop loss Trailing stop
Dmytro Pavliuk
유틸리티
Forex Expert Advisor(유틸리티) "가상 중지 손실, 추적 중지"를 사용하면 가상(숨겨진) 중지 손실 및 추적 중지를 설정할 수 있습니다. 동시에 표준 중지 손실 및 추적 중지 주문을 사용하지 않습니다. 따라서 고문이 거래를 열면 귀하의 브로커와 Meta Trader 터미널은 손절매 또는 추적 손절매를 보거나 설정하지 않지만 고문은 귀하가 지정한 TP SL TSL의 매개변수를 제어하고 차트에 해당 선을 그립니다. ... 상품 가격이 이 수준 중 하나에 도달하면 거래가 종료됩니다. Meta Trader와 브로커 서버가 연결되어 있지 않거나 귀하의 계정에 대한 원격 호스팅 서비스가 없는 경우 어드바이저가 해당 기능을 수행할 수 없으므로 귀하의 거래가 가상 정지로 보호되지 않을 수 있으므로 주의하십시오. 많은 거래자들이 거래를 위한 가상 정지 기능을 필요로 하고 찾고 있습니다!      설명 - 많은. Advisor 메뉴에 표시됩니다. 기본값은 0.01입니다! - 손절매,
Copy Trade Same Account
Jermaine Wedderburn
유틸리티
Purpose: IF you are apart of a signal group or have a losing strategy this tool is perfect for you. This Expert Adviser is a Trade Copier which Copies Trades on the same account, It takes trades in the same direction or opposite direction. You can set 100% for same trade size or 200% to double up, while the same percentage rule also work for the stop-loss and take profit distances. input: Copy All or By Magic Take only new trades = False; Take same direction of existing trade or counter_direct
Psychology
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
5 (3)
유틸리티
The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
FREE
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
유틸리티
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
Simple Lot Size Calculator
Michal Iwanski
유틸리티
The Simple Lot Size Calculator can help you with risk management. Just type risk percentage, stop loss points and click calculate to get required lot size. The Simple Lot Size Calculator calculates a current chart's instrument. It's lightweight. Just load it to your chart then The Simple Lot Size Calculator will apper in the left upper corner of your chart.
OpenOrders
Andrey Chiganaev
유틸리티
The script allows you to quickly and easily open trades (place orders) on the market. Features Buy and sell at a market price; Place pending orders: Buy/Sell Limit and Buy/Sell Stop; Open a trade with a custom volume; Calculate and set TakeProfit; Calculate and set StopLoss; Auto defining the number of decimal places; Auto defining a symbol the script has been applied to. What you get with the script Ability to calculate each trade instantly; Ability not to enter all calculated values manually
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 모든 주문에 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 자동 설정 ️ 모든 심볼 및 EA와 호환되며, 심볼 또는 매직 넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 EURUSD에서 1.12345 와 같은 정확한 가격값을 사용하여 TP 및 SL을 설정할 수 있게 해줍니다. 핍이나 포인트가 아닌 정확한 가격 기준으로 주문을 관리하며, 모든 주문 또는 필터링된 주문(차트 또는 매직 넘버)을 대상으로 적용할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 설정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직 넘버에 적용 가능 ️ TP 또는 SL을 제거하려면 0 사용 차트에 붙이기만 하면 자동으로 작동 모든 거래 상품과 호환 가능 이런 트레이더에게 추천: TP/SL을 빠르게 제어하고 싶은 수동 트레이더 출구 전략을 바꾸고 싶은 EA 사용자 다수의 주문을 동시에 관리하는 트
CalculateLotSizeEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
유틸리티
This expert is a utility to help any trader to find the right lot size according to the risk he wants to take. It calculates the lot size based on account equity and added stop loss. The utility can't to open or close position. Attach the expert in the same symbol as the one you want to open position. PARAMETERS LossPips - Stop loss in pips for your position. RiskPercent - Risk of equity you want to get.
FREE
Smart Pending Orders Script
Jarek Paciorek
유틸리티
This is a script used for placing pending orders. However, this does not create a trivial grid of orders, but a little "thinks and counts" ;) The general idea that guided me when writing this script is the concept of playing the demand and supply zones by setting pending "limits", but with a predetermined level of risk that I accept. Operating principles: - put a rectangle on the graph, which is supposed to reflect the "zone" we are going to play, - drag the Pending_Orders_1v6_Rectangle script t
Multi Pairs Trading
Ziheng Zhuang
Experts
이 어드바이저는 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 쌍을 거래할 수 있는 대시보드입니다. 딸깍 하는 소리       열려 있는       선택한 쌍에 대한 주문을 여는 버튼입니다. 딸깍 하는 소리       닫다       선택한 쌍의 주문을 마감하는 버튼입니다. 주문 로트는 사용자가 입력한 번호입니다. 양수는 매수 주문에 해당하고, 음수는 매도 주문에 해당합니다. 일부 주문이 아닌 전체 주문을 종료하려면   닫기 버튼을   클릭하세요. 최종 조치는 티켓 번호에 따라 달라지지 않습니다. 매직 입력을 0으로 설정하면 어드바이저가 수동 주문 마감을 동시에 도와줍니다. 다른 Advisor의 매직으로 Entry Magic을 구성함으로써 Advisor는 다른 Advisor가 개설한 주문을 동시에 마감할 수 있습니다. 삼각형 울타리       단 한 번의 클릭으로. 거래 기호는 사용자 정의 가능합니다. 시장 관찰에서 가져오거나 사용자가 입력합니다. 반: Magic – 조언자의 매직 넘버입니다. MaxLo
TropangFX Auto TP and SL MT4
Jordanilo Sarili
유틸리티
FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 14, 2023 SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. This version is only auto set of Takeprofit and StopLoss Main Version  of  TropangFX:   MT4 Version  |  MT5 Version Recommended timeframe:   H1 Supported currency pairs:  GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF ,   USDCAD, USDCHF ,  AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD and many more... Requirements The EA requires good brokerage conditions:   low spread   and   slippage   during the rollover time. I advise using a really   good ECN brok
FREE
MT4 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (1)
유틸리티
Elevate Your Trading Signals with Our Advanced Telegram Bridge EA It’s time to captivate your audience with real-time trading updates that are both professional and visually appealing. Contact me to receive a trial and see the demo channel! We have significantly invested in user friendly features that create a unique experience for customers and providers. Not sure? Check our brochure here SIGNAL BRIDGE is able to deliver 100% COPIER FRIENDLY SIGNALS for all business cases, even bypassing Metat
RiveRControl
Ruslan Losin
유틸리티
A powerful assistant for manual trading. Execute a deal with one click and manage the trade volume, stop loss and take profit, according to your trading strategy, without being distracted from the chart. The product can also visually preview your levels of entry into the market, stop loss and take profit before placing an order. Advantages easy and intuitive interface the control panel in real time 3 modes of setting the order volume 6 stop loss setting modes 5 profit take setting modes calcula
Basket Recovery System
Samuel Akinbowale
유틸리티
Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
FREE
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
OTRX Fimathe Backtest
Fabio Rocha
유틸리티
OTRX Fimathe Backtest is a tool for the Trader or Enthusiast who uses the Fimathe technique created by Trader Marcelo Ferreira to carry out his training and validate if he can obtain profitability. In this tool you will be able to: 1. Define whether you are looking for a buy or sell entry. (Trend). 2. Define by clicking twice on the horizontal lines where your Reference Zone and your Neutral Zone will be. 3. Monitor the entry, subcycle and exit of the trade. 4. Trading Summary, Daily, Week
FREE
Copy Telegram to MT4 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
Copying trading signals from the Telegram channel to MetaTrader. The utility will help you easily and simply   copy transactions from   your Telegram   channel or chat to the MetaTrader trading terminal almost instantly This is a DEMO version, restrictions - minimum lot Operational support in telegram chat: https://t.me/forex4up_chat Template for signals in the Telegram channel, chat (can be changed in the parameters) SYMBOL=EURUSD, TYPE=SELL, PRICE= 0.00000 , LOT= 0.01 , STOPLOSS= 0.00000
FREE
Telegram Trade Copier MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
텔레그램 채널을 통한 거래 복사기. 텔레그램 채널에 거래를 즉시 게시하거나 텔레그램 채널에서 거래를 복사하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 이 유틸리티는 MT4에서 신호를 수신하고 Telegram으로 신호를 전송하는 두 가지 방향으로 작동할 수 있습니다. 더 이상 놓친 거래가 없습니다. 더 이상 패닉은 없어 자본 관리 사용의 용이성 데모 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/54082 다음 용도로 사용할 수 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널(인터넷을 통해)을 통해 자신의 거래를 복사합니다. MT4에서 MT5로 또는 그 반대로 거래를 복사합니다. MT5 버전 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/56143 클라이언트를 위한 텔레그램 채널을 통한 신호 분배; 작동 방식: 테스트 채널 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql에서 유틸리티가 어떻게 작동하는지 확인할 수 있습니다. PROVIDER 모드에서 유틸리티는 주문
Range Predictor
Suvashish Halder
지표
Introducing the Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges! Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time, predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the Range Predictor is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the markets. MT5 Ver
SmartDash EA Trader
Lungile Mpofu
유틸리티
SmartDash Trader EA This is MT4 Semi Automated EA which trade using BUY, SELL and CLOSE Buttons to executes trade actions. You can use Auto Set SL/TP/Lot of your choice since the EA comes with only 0.01 lot and 0 for TP/SL. Set 10 pips for TP to take advantage of trades. NOTE: THIS EA DOES NOT BACKTEST. ITS BUTTON TRADER EA HOW THE STRATEGIES TO USE THE DASHBOARD TRADER Wait for a weaker or stronger currency means the currency strength meter should show less than 15% for SELL and more than 88% f
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
유틸리티
회원으로서 어떤 채널에서도 신호를 복사하세요 (   Bot 토큰이나 관리자 권한이 필요하지 않음  바로 MT4로. 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 관리 및 모니터링에 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 직관적이고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용을 시작하세요! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT5 버전 | 텔레그램 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 디스코드를 MT4로 보내는 것은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 디스코드   MT4 기능 회원으로서 어떤 채널에서도 복사하세요. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않음 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래하세요 특정 기호 제외 모든 신호를 복사할 것인지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의하세요 모든 신호를 인식하기 위해 단어 및 구문을 구성하세요 (기본 설정은 신호 제공자의 99%에 대해 작동해야 함) 원하는 경우 시간 및 날짜 설정을 구성하여 신
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
유틸리티
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
유틸리티
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
유틸리티
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
유틸리티
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
유틸리티
당신이 멤버인 어떤 채널에서든(비공개 및 제한된 채널 포함) 신호를 직접 MT4로 복사하세요.  이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용하십시오! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT5 버전 | Discord 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT4 특징 한 번에 여러 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. 비공개 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다(필요한 경우 계속 사용할 수 있음). 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트를 사용하여 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택합니다. 모든 신호를 인식하기
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
유틸리티
거래하고자 하는 주요 영역을 파악한 후 자동으로 거래 지원 및 저항 또는 공급 및 수요 구역을 설정합니다. 이 EA를 사용하면 한 번의 클릭으로 매수 및 매도 구역을 그린 다음 가격이 바뀔 것으로 예상되는 정확한 위치에 배치할 수 있습니다. 그런 다음 EA는 해당 구역을 모니터링하고 구역에 대해 지정한 가격 액션에 따라 자동으로 거래를 수행합니다. 초기 거래가 수행되면 EA는 대상 구역이 되는 반대 구역에서 이익을 얻습니다. 그런 다음 거래를 종료하고 진입할 새 구역을 그리거나 이익을 얻고 즉시 반대 방향으로 거래를 역전하여 "항상 시장" 스타일 전략을 만드는 두 가지 선택이 있습니다. 입력 및 전략이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 이 EA는 시장에서 고정 또는 하드 스톱 로스를 사용하지 않는 포지션 트레이더 또는 달러 비용 평균 거래 전략을 위해 설계되었습니다. 대신, 다음에 가능한 지지 또는
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
유틸리티
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
유틸리티
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
유틸리티
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
주어진 손절매 수준에 따라 포지션 규모 또는 위험을 즉시 계산할 수 있는 도구는 전문 트레이더와 초보 트레이더 모두에게 필수적입니다. TRADE PRO 거래 유틸리티는 빠르고 정확한 계산을 제공하여 시간적 제약이 있고 변동성이 큰 시장 상황에서 의사 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줍니다. MT5 버전        /   추가 설치 자재 주요 기능: 독창적이고, 간결하며, 효과적입니다. 메인 거래 패널을 여는 독특하고 편리한 방법: 차트 오른쪽에 마우스 커서를 올려놓고 원하는 방향을 클릭하여 선물 주문을 하세요. 시장가 주문을 빠르게 설정할 수 있습니다. TRADE PRO를 사용하여 잔액 또는 자본 대비 백분율로 위험 수준을 설정하거나 특정 위험 금액을 지정할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 손절매 수준을 시각적으로 정의하면 도구가 각 통화 쌍에 대한 최적의 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 지정된 위험-보상 비율을 기반으로 목표 수익(익절)을 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 총 위험을 분
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
유틸리티
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
유틸리티
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
유틸리티
EASY Insight AIO – 스마트하고 손쉬운 트레이딩을 위한 올인원 솔루션 개요 외환, 금, 암호화폐, 지수, 심지어 주식까지 — 전 시장을 몇 초 만에, 수동 차트 확인이나 복잡한 설치, 인디케이터 설정 없이 스캔할 수 있다고 상상해 보세요. EASY Insight AIO 는 AI 기반 트레이딩을 위한 궁극의 플러그 앤 플레이(Plug & Play) 데이터 내보내기 도구입니다. 단 하나의 깔끔한 CSV 파일로 전체 시장 스냅샷을 제공하며, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity 등 다양한 AI 플랫폼에서 즉시 분석할 수 있습니다. 창 전환, 복잡함, 차트 오버레이는 더 이상 필요 없습니다. 자동으로 내보내지는 순수하고 구조화된 데이터 인사이트만으로, 반복적인 차트 감시 대신 데이터 기반의 스마트한 의사결정에 집중할 수 있습니다. 왜 EASY Insight AIO인가요? 진정한 올인원 • 별도의 설정, 인디케이터 설치, 차트 오버레이가 필요 없습
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
유틸리티
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
유틸리티
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
유틸리티
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – MT4 고급 리스크 및 트레이드 관리 시스템 무료 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 개요 Crystal Trade Manager PRO(CTM)는 MetaTrader 4를 위한 전문급 거래 실행 및 리스크 관리 유틸리티입니다. 엄격한 실행, 견고한 자본 보호, 그리고 똑똑한 자동화를 필요로 하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 본 시스템은 계좌 리스크를 관리하고, 자본(EQ)을 보호하며, 일일 제한을 적용하고, SL/TP를 자동으로 설정하며, 전문급 기능을 갖춘 초고속 원클릭 트레이딩 패널을 제공합니다. Prop Firm 챌린지, 데이트레이딩, 스캘핑, 포트폴리오 매니저에게 최적화되어 있습니다. MT5 버전도 제공됩니다. 주요 기능 1. 고급 리스크 및 드로우다운 보호 기능 하루 드로우다운을 1%~70% 범위에서 설정 가능 설정한 한도를 초과할 경우 모든 포지션 즉시 종료 조건
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
유틸리티
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
유틸리티
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
유틸리티
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Trade Signal Pro MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
유틸리티
Trade Signal Pro (MT5) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT5 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변