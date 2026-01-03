Gold Avenger Smc V1

Gold Avenger SMC

Gold Avenger SMC is a professional trading algorithm designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, though it is versatile enough to be used on major forex pairs. It leverages the principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability reversal zones and trend exhaustion points.

Core Strategy

The EA identifies institutional supply and demand zones, looking for "Market Structure Shifts" (MSS) to enter trades with precision. It avoids the "noise" of retail trading by focusing on liquidity sweeps and order block mitigation.

Key Features

Smart Risk Management: Includes a built-in Equity Protector and Daily Loss Limit to safeguard your capital under all market conditions.

Dynamic Exit Strategy: Utilizes a sophisticated Breakeven and Trailing Stop logic that secures profits while giving the trade enough "room to breathe" to hit major targets.

Broker Friendly: Optimized to handle high-volatility environments and various execution modes, including Netting and Hedging accounts.

No Dangerous Methods: Does not use Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage. Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it is opened.

Trading Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: H1 or D1 for best structural analysis.

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are recommended for optimal performance.

Minimum Balance: $500 (recommended $1000+ for 0.01 lot).