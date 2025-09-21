Multicurrency PSAR Scanner

Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes

Description:

Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies.

Key Features:

Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status.

Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m").

Displays PSAR on 8 main timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.

Dynamic updates every 2 seconds for real-time market information.

Color-coded arrows for trend direction (↑ green = UP, ↓ red = DOWN).

Sound alert on PSAR trend change for any timeframe.

Adjustable position, font size, and text color for maximum clarity.

Who is it for:

This indicator is suitable for all traders who need a quick overview of the current trend across multiple symbols and timeframes, without manually checking each chart.

Benefits:

Saves time and increases trading efficiency.

Minimizes the risk of missing trend changes.

Provides simple and intuitive visual trend representation.

Usage Tips:

Recommended to monitor multiple timeframes for trend confirmation.

Can be combined with other Fox Wave indicators for comprehensive market analysis.

Copyright: © Fox Wave 2025