MSX Unified Hybrid EA
- Experts
- Som Prakash Gehlot
- 버전: 1.12
📌 MSX Unified Hybrid EA — Lite Version
MSX Unified Hybrid EA (Lite) is a free demonstration Expert Advisor designed to showcase the core internal hybrid trend engine used in the MSX trading systems.
This Lite version focuses on entry and exit behavior only, allowing users to observe how the strategy reacts to real market conditions without advanced money management or capital protection features.
⚙️ Core Strategy Logic
The Expert Advisor operates using an internally coded hybrid trend engine, combining:
-
Smoothed Hull Moving Average logic (internal calculation)
-
Smoothed Heiken Ashi price analysis (internal calculation)
-
Closed-candle, non-repainting signals only
All calculations are performed inside the EA, with no external indicators, no DLLs, and no additional files required.
📈 Trading Rules (Lite Version)
-
Trades are evaluated only on the close of a new candle
-
One trend → one trade only
-
Only one position at a time per symbol
-
Entry is allowed only after the previous trade is fully closed
-
Exit occurs when a confirmed opposite trend is detected
-
Built-in protection against rapid flip-flop entries during minor pullbacks
🧪 Purpose of the Lite Version
This Lite edition is provided to:
-
Demonstrate real strategy behavior on live charts
-
Allow users to observe entries and exits visually
-
Help traders evaluate signal quality before using advanced versions
It does not include advanced risk controls or performance optimizations found in professional versions.
🧠 Indicators Description
This EA combines two powerful custom smoothing systems — Heiken-Ashi Smoothed and Hull MA Smoothed — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision.
📈 Indicator Requirements:
This EA internally references two custom indicators:
-
Heiken-Ashi Smoothed
-
Hull MA Smoothed
These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.
To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart:
-
Download both indicators FREE and PRO version from our MQL5 Market Products Page.
-
Install them into your Indicators folder using default settings.
-
Attach the EA to any chart — both indicators will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually.
⚙️ Compatibility:
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)
-
Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)
-
Inputs: Fully configurable
💡 Note:
This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the two indicators installed as mentioned above.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer (Important)
Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your invested capital.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor is provided for educational and evaluation purposes only.
The Lite version does not include full risk management features. Users are responsible for testing the product on demo accounts before using it in live trading.
The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.
📝 Notes
-
The Lite version reflects core engine behavior only
-
Results may vary depending on market conditions
-
Designed for transparency and honest evaluation
❓ Frequently Asked Question:
Do you provide optimized .set files for specific symbols or timeframes?
Answer:
MetaTrader platforms support hundreds of symbols, multiple timeframes, different brokers, account types, leverage levels, and capital sizes. Because of this wide variability, it is not practically possible to provide optimized .set files for every possible trading configuration.
🔹 FREE / Lite Versions
FREE or Lite versions are intentionally provided as:
-
A functional demonstration of the EA’s core logic
-
A way to test broker compatibility and execution
-
A chance to evaluate the strategy behavior before upgrading
For this reason:
-
FREE versions use default parameters
-
Optimized .set files are not included
-
Personalized configuration support is not provided
This approach follows MQL5 Marketplace norms and ensures transparency for users.
🔹 PRO Versions
PRO versions are designed for serious traders, including:
-
Retail professionals
-
Copy-trading masters
-
Signal providers
-
Funded-account users
PRO versions typically include:
-
Advanced pre-entry and post-entry protection systems
-
Institutional-grade risk, equity, and drawdown controls
-
A ready-to-use reference .set file, commonly optimized for:
XAUUSD – M5 timeframe – minimum $500 equity (as a baseline example)
In addition, PRO users may request:
-
One tailored .set file
-
Customized according to their preferred symbol, timeframe, capital size, and broker conditions
-
Designed to match their individual trading objectives
🔹 Important Note
Market conditions, broker execution, and volatility change over time.
Therefore, no EA can guarantee that a single .set file will be “best” for all users or forever.
The goal is to provide:
-
A robust and safe trading framework
-
A reliable starting configuration
-
And optional customization support for PRO users
🔹 Seller Products & Updates
You can view all products, editions, and updates here:
