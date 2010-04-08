📌 MSX Unified Hybrid EA — Lite Version

MSX Unified Hybrid EA (Lite) is a free demonstration Expert Advisor designed to showcase the core internal hybrid trend engine used in the MSX trading systems.

This Lite version focuses on entry and exit behavior only, allowing users to observe how the strategy reacts to real market conditions without advanced money management or capital protection features.

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic

The Expert Advisor operates using an internally coded hybrid trend engine, combining:

Smoothed Hull Moving Average logic (internal calculation)

Smoothed Heiken Ashi price analysis (internal calculation)

Closed-candle, non-repainting signals only

All calculations are performed inside the EA, with no external indicators, no DLLs, and no additional files required.

📈 Trading Rules (Lite Version)

Trades are evaluated only on the close of a new candle

One trend → one trade only

Only one position at a time per symbol

Entry is allowed only after the previous trade is fully closed

Exit occurs when a confirmed opposite trend is detected

Built-in protection against rapid flip-flop entries during minor pullbacks

🧪 Purpose of the Lite Version

This Lite edition is provided to:

Demonstrate real strategy behavior on live charts

Allow users to observe entries and exits visually

Help traders evaluate signal quality before using advanced versions

It does not include advanced risk controls or performance optimizations found in professional versions.





🧠 Indicators Description This EA combines two powerful custom smoothing systems — Heiken-Ashi Smoothed and Hull MA Smoothed — to create an adaptive trading model that reacts to price structure and volatility shifts with precision. 📈 Indicator Requirements:

This EA internally references two custom indicators: Heiken-Ashi Smoothed

Hull MA Smoothed These indicators are not part of MetaTrader 5 default tools.

To view the EA’s actual signal behavior on your live chart: Download both indicators FREE and PRO version from our MQL5 Market Products Page. Install them into your Indicators folder using default settings. Attach the EA to any chart — both indicators will display the real-time hybrid entry/exit logic visually. ⚙️ Compatibility: Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: All (optimized for M5 to H1)

Symbols: Multi-asset support (Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto)

Inputs: Fully configurable 💡 Note:

This Expert Advisor can function independently, but the visual logic confirmation (entry/exit visualization) requires the two indicators installed as mentioned above.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer (Important)

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your invested capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is provided for educational and evaluation purposes only.

The Lite version does not include full risk management features. Users are responsible for testing the product on demo accounts before using it in live trading.

The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

📝 Notes

The Lite version reflects core engine behavior only

Results may vary depending on market conditions

Designed for transparency and honest evaluation