Scaffle Scalp

Limited-Time Launch Offer:

Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the SCAFFLE SCALP EA at the $99 During XMAS and New Year Season. Price will be normal at $599 after holiday.


SCAFFLE SCALP EA : Advanced Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) in M15 Timeframe

Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Algorithmic Strategy?

Introducing SCAFFLE SCALP EA, the modern Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. By applied Scalping Strategies with 1:4 Reward and Risk, SCAFFLE SCALP EA leverage Gold market volatility get quick profit rather than bigger profit along with bigger risk. Built on the stability of the M15 timeframe, this EA utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy  to deliver a dynamic, fully protected, and non-Martingale trading solution.

Forget risky, unsustainable strategies. SCAFFLE SCALP EA is your partner for disciplined, profit-focused automation.

With SCAFFLE SCALP EA, trades able to manage :

  • Risk-Conscious Automation: With a full Stop Loss on every trade and a strict No Martingale policy, you get the peace of mind that comes with professional risk management.

  • Built for Gold: XAUUSD requires a specialized approach. Our AI is fine-tuned to understand Gold's unique volatility, trend patterns, and high-volume movements.

  • Customizable for Your Style: Whether you are an aggressive growth trader or a conservative wealth manager, the choice of multiple TPSL and Trailing Stop configurations allows you to tailor the EA to your exact risk tolerance.


PLEASE READ THIS!

This EA is designed and optimized for Gold trade in year 2025 & onward and not suitable for trade in previous years because Gold's price level were different, range of price movement were different, and market volatility were different. As might be you realized, Scalping strategy required low spread account type like Zero/Raw account type. Some brokers like Exness/ICMarkets provide this account type. 


Key Features & Benefits

Feature
 Benefit to the Trader
Utilizes a proprietary algorithmic strategy
 Dynamic Optimization: Adapts Algorithmic Strategy adapts  which giving you a competitive edge in Gold's ever-changing market conditions.
Full SL Protection
 Maximum Security: Every single trade is protected by a mandatory Stop Loss, ensuring your capital is safe from catastrophic, unexpected market moves.
No Martingale / No Grid
 Sustainable Growth: Trades with a clean, responsible risk model. Zero high-risk practices ensure your account equity is protected for the long term.
Multiple Entries Per Session
 Multiple trading opportunities: Designed to capitalize on Gold's high liquidity, allowing the EA to find and execute multiple high-probability entries within a trading session.
Flexible Risk Management
 Total Control: Choose between three powerful TPSL modes: Optimized TPSL (for aggressive growth), Protected TPSL (for conservative stability), or Manual Setting (for your custom risk profile).
Market Condition Filter
 Smart Trading: Prevents the EA from opening trades when the Take Profit is outside of a specific calculated range, avoiding unfavorable setups and low-probability entries.
Platform / Pair / Timeframe MT5, XAUUSD (Gold), M15. A specialized tool designed for maximum performance on the most popular precious metal pair.


Inputs and Parameters
Input Description
EA Base Magic Number This is base magic number for handle hundreds strategies
EA Comment EA Comment which appears when open position 
Type of Risk Select type of Risk (Static, Compounded, and Risk Percentage)
Lot for Static Lot when trader select Static type of risk
Lot for Compound Lot calculation based on balance. Eg. when set $500, it means lot 0.01 for every $500  
Lot based of Risk Percentage Lot calculation based on Risk Percentage of Balance
Maximum Allowable Open Position The maximum open position for the EA (0=unlimited)
Maximum Allowable Open Position per Session This EA open position for ever hour (session). So, how many maximum open position per session (hour) (0=unlimited)
Trade Direction Trader can set which desired trade direction  
General Take Profit  in pips Pips value for protected or manual Take Profit
General Stop Loss in pips
 Pips value for protected or manual Stop Loss

作者のその他のプロダクト
FujiSan EA
Juwita Sari
3.5 (2)
エキスパート
Limited-Time Launch Offer: Price Escalation Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the FUJI-SAN EA at the lowest possible price. Our pricing model rewards the earliest adopters: Launch Price :  $79. Now Price at $149  Final Price will be   $399. Act fast to lock in your lifetime license at the best price! FUJI-SAN( 富士山 ) EA : Advanced Trading Sytem for USDJPY in H1 Timeframe Introducing   FUJI-SAN EA , the cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the volatile and high-potential  
Everest Gold
Juwita Sari
1 (1)
エキスパート
Limited-Time Launch Offer: Don't miss the opportunity to acquire the EVEREST GOLD EA at the lowest possible price. Our pricing model rewards the earliest adopters: Launch Price  : $99. Now  price up to $299           Next Price:  $399  :) Final Price will be   $749. Act fast to lock in your lifetime license at the best price! EVERST GOLD EA : Advanced Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) in H1 Timeframe Are You Ready to Automate Your Gold Trading with Algorithmic Strategy? Introducing EVEREST GOLD
