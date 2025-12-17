Trend R Test By Subho

Description (English):

Trend Test by Subho – Advanced Trend & Step Channel System

Trend Test by Subho is a powerful all-in-one trend trading system designed to filter noise and provide clear market direction. This indicator combines two sophisticated algorithms: the  Trend Test () and the  Subho Step Channel into a single chart overlay. It also features a stylish  Live Dashboard that alerts you to the current trend status in real-time.

Key Features:

  1. Trend Test () Logic:

    • An advanced trend-following line that changes color based on market sentiment.

    • Blue Line: Indicates an  UP TREND (Bullish Zone).

    • Pink Line: Indicates a  DOWN TREND (Bearish Zone).

    • Includes a dynamic "Zone Fill" to visualize support and resistance areas clearly.

  2. Subho Step Channel:

    • A volatility-based step channel that helps identify valid breakouts and stop-loss levels.

    • Adapts to market volatility (ATR) to avoid false signals during choppy markets.

  3. Market Structure Swings (PH/PL):

    • Automatically marks  Pivot Highs (PH) and  Pivot Lows (PL) on the chart.

    • Helps price action traders identify market structure breaks and reversals.

  4. Professional Dashboard:

    • Displays real-time signals:  "UP TREND" or  "DOWN TREND".

    • Provides clear trading instructions:  "PLEASE FOLLOW TREND".

    • Includes contact information for direct support.

How to Trade:

  • BUY Signal: When the Trend Test line turns  BLUE and the Dashboard shows "UP TREND".

  • SELL Signal: When the Trend Test line turns  PINK and the Dashboard shows "DOWN TREND".

  • Exit/Stop Loss: Use the Step Channel changes or the Swing Points (PH/PL) as trailing stops.


