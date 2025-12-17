SCM VProfile FIBO Circle

From REAL KNOWLEDGE to TRADE LIKE A PRO! CHoCH Power Indicator – Instant BOS & Demand/Supply Zone Detection Transform your gold trading with crystal-clear insights: Trade Gold Effortlessly on M1 & M5 Spot Demand/Supply Zones on M15 & H1 Automatic 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement on M5, M15 & H1 Works Best with SMA 420 Price above SMA420 → Only consider LONG Price below SMA420 → Only consider SHORT SCM Multi-Frame Fibo Suite Multi-Timeframe Swing Detection • Auto-identify swing highs & lows • Rea