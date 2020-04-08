https://youtu.be/WFQaaQ4EJWQ ENG VERS.



🇹🇭 ภาษาไทย: SCM VProfile FIBO Circle "เปลี่ยนกราฟที่ยุ่งเหยิง ให้เป็นแผนที่การทำกำไรที่ชัดเจนด้วย SCM VProfile FIBO Circle"

ยกระดับการเทรดด้วยการวิเคราะห์โซนราคาอัจฉริยะ (Smart Zone Analysis)

ก้าวไปอีกขั้นกับการเทรดที่แม่นยำด้วย SCM VProfile FIBO Circle อินดิเคเตอร์ที่รวมเอาสุดยอดกลยุทธ์ Price Action, Support & Resistance และ Fibonacci ไว้ในหนึ่งเดียว ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้คุณมองเห็น "จุดนัยสำคัญ" ของตลาดที่คนส่วนใหญ่หาไม่เจอ

คุณสมบัติเด่น:

Smart Demand/Supply Detection: ระบบตรวจจับแรงปฏิเสธราคา (Strong Rejection) โดยวิเคราะห์ทั้งความยาวไส้เทียนและปริมาณการซื้อขาย (Volume) เพื่อสร้างโซนแนวรับ-แนวต้านคุณภาพสูง

Dynamic S/R Levels: ค้นหาแนวรับ-แนวต้านที่แท้จริงจากการทดสอบของราคา (Touch Count) พร้อมระบบทำความสะอาดเส้นที่ล้าสมัยอัตโนมัติ (Auto-Clean) ให้กราฟคุณสะอาดตาอยู่เสมอ

Special Fibonacci Alerts: ระบบแจ้งเตือนพิเศษเมื่อราคาเข้าสู่โซน Fibonacci สำคัญ (เช่น 78.6% - 88.7%) เพื่อไม่ให้คุณพลาดจังหวะการกลับตัวที่สำคัญที่สุด

Strength Scoring: มีระบบคำนวณความแข็งแกร่งของแต่ละโซนเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ ช่วยให้คุณเลือกเทรดเฉพาะในจุดที่มีความได้เปรียบสูง

User-Friendly Visuals: มาพร้อมการแสดงผลที่ปรับแต่งได้ ทั้งสีสัน ความโปร่งใส และป้ายกำกับราคาที่ชัดเจน





1. Smart Zones (โซนอัจฉริยะ)

ในโค้ดมีฟังก์ชัน DetectRejectionZones และ CreateSmartZoneObjects ซึ่งทำหน้าที่ดังนี้ครับ:

การตรวจจับ: ไม่ได้วาดมั่วๆ แต่ตรวจจาก Strong Rejection (การปฏิเสธราคาที่รุนแรง) โดยดูจากไส้เทียนที่ยาว (Shadow) เทียบกับเนื้อเทียน (Body)

การกรองด้วย Volume: มีการคำนวณ CalculateRejectionStrength โดยเอา Tick Volume มาคำนวณด้วย ถ้าจุดไหนมีแรงปฏิเสธพร้อมวอลลุ่มเยอะ โซนนั้นจะมีความแข็งแกร่งสูง

การแสดงผล: แสดงเป็นกล่องสี่เหลี่ยม (Rectangle) แบ่งเป็น DEMAND (สีเขียว/ฟ้า) และ SUPPLY (สีแดง/ชมพู) พร้อมระบุ ค่าความแข็งแกร่งเป็น % ให้เห็นบนหน้าจอเลย

2. Support & Resistance (แนวรับแนวต้าน)

ในโค้ดมีฟังก์ชัน CreateSRLines และ FilterImportantSRLevels ซึ่งฉลาดกว่าอินดี้ทั่วไปครับ:

ระบบ Touch Count: นับจำนวนครั้งที่ราคามาทดสอบ (Touches) ยิ่งทดสอบบ่อย เส้นนั้นยิ่งดูสำคัญ

การจัดลำดับความสำคัญ: มีระบบ FilterImportantSRLevels เพื่อเลือกแสดงเฉพาะเส้นที่มีความสำคัญจริงๆ (ตามค่า SR_MaxLinesToShow ) ทำให้กราฟไม่รก

Dynamic Label: บนเส้นจะมีข้อความบอกชัดเจนว่าเป็นแนวรับ (S) หรือแนวต้าน (R) และบอกด้วยว่า ทดสอบไปแล้วกี่ครั้ง เช่น S (3) หมายถึงแนวรับที่โดนทดสอบมาแล้ว 3 ครั้งครับ

3. ระบบ Auto-Clean (ฟีเจอร์เด่น)

ตัวนี้มีฟังก์ชัน CheckAndCleanUsedZones และ CheckAndRemoveUsedSRLines ที่ช่วยให้คุณเทรดง่ายขึ้น:

ลบโซนที่ใช้แล้ว: เมื่อราคาพุ่งทะลุโซนหรือทดสอบจนครบจำนวนครั้งที่ตั้งไว้ ( CleanAfterBars ) อินดี้จะลบโซนนั้นทิ้งอัตโนมัติ

ลบเส้น S/R ที่หลุด: ถ้าราคาหลุดแนวรับหรือแนวต้านไปแล้ว (Breakout) เส้นนั้นจะถูกลบทิ้งทันที เพื่อให้คุณโฟกัสเฉพาะแนวที่ยังใช้งานได้จริง (Fresh Levels)

🇺🇸 English:

📊 SCM VProfile FIBO Circle

"Transform messy charts into a clear roadmap to profit."

Elevate your trading with Smart Zone Analysis. Go beyond standard technical analysis with SCM VProfile FIBO Circle—an advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Price Action, Support & Resistance, and Fibonacci strategies. Designed to reveal the "Institutional Footprints" that most retail traders miss.

🚀 Key Features & Functionality

1. Smart Demand/Supply Detection

Forget random rectangles. Our algorithm detects Strong Rejection zones by analyzing:

Wick-to-Body Ratio: Identifies where price was aggressively pushed back.

Volume Validation: Uses Tick Volume to filter out weak zones. If a rejection occurs with high volume, it’s flagged as a high-strength zone.

Visual Precision: Automatically draws DEMAND (Buy) and SUPPLY (Sell) zones with a real-time Strength Score (%) displayed on your screen.

2. Intelligent Support & Resistance (S/R)

Smarter than your average S/R indicator:

Touch Count System: It tracks how many times a level has been tested. The more touches, the more significant the level.

Smart Filtering: The FilterImportantSRLevels logic ensures only the most critical levels are shown, preventing "chart clutter."

Dynamic Labels: Every line is clearly labeled with its type and strength, e.g., S(3) indicates a Support level tested 3 times.

3. Advanced Auto-Clean System (Fresh Levels Only)

Stay focused on what matters. The indicator actively manages your chart:

Automatic Zone Removal: Once a zone is "used up" or tested beyond the limit ( CleanAfterBars ), it vanishes.

Breakout Detection: If a Support or Resistance line is broken, it is instantly removed. You only ever see "Fresh Levels" that are still valid for trading.

4. Premium Fibonacci Alerts

Never miss a high-probability reversal.

Deep Retracement Zones: Built-in alerts for the 78.6% - 88.7% zones—where the "Smart Money" often looks for entries.

Strength Scoring: Each zone is graded (0-100%), allowing you to focus only on setups with a statistical edge.

5. User-Friendly & Highly Customizable

One-Click Update: Just drag your Swing High/Low and hit [UPDATE] . The Fibo Circle and 3-Level Volume Profile appear instantly.

Professional Visuals: Adjustable transparency, colors, and font sizes to match any chart theme (Dark/Light).

💡 Why Choose SCM VProfile FIBO Circle?

In trading, clarity is power. This indicator doesn't just give you lines; it gives you a data-driven strategy. By combining Volume, Price Action, and Fibonacci, you are trading with the flow of the market, not against it.

"Stop guessing. Start trading with precision. Get SCM VProfile FIBO Circle today."