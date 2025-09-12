Projection of Phi

Is a technical indicator that calculates dynamic support and resistance levels. It uses angular geometric projections and mathematical ratios to identify market expansion ranges.

Features:

  • Dynamic Fibonacci Expansion: Extension level projection

  • Geometric Calculation: Angular analysis and mathematical ratios

  • Visualization: Graphical objects with informative labels

  • Compatibility: M1 to H4 timeframes

Applications:

  • Identification of zones for trade management

  • Analysis of volatile markets

  • Complement for trading systems


