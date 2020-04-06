TDI Smart EA

Overview

TDI Smart Money – MultiBasket Grid EA v4.4 is an automated trading system built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The EA opens trades only when your selected TDI signal conditions align with optional filters such as Supply/Demand zones, Fibonacci premium/discount, and trend filters.

Each signal can create its own independent basket, meaning the EA can manage multiple baskets at the same time (depending on your chosen entry mode). The grid logic is fully basket-based, and exits are controlled at the basket level using pips-from-break-even, money, or percent targets.

Key Features

✅ Multi-Basket Trading (Per Signal Basket)

Each signal opens a separate basket with its own Magic Number

Supports: Conservative Mode (one basket at a time) Aggressive Mode (multiple baskets allowed)



✅ TDI Signal Engine (Choose Any Combination)

TDI Cross

MBL Cross

Sharkfin reversal signal

✅ Smart Filters (Optional)

Supply & Demand (Support/Resistance zones) using pivot structure + ATR sizing

Fibonacci Premium/Discount filter

Trend Filter : EMA Fast/Slow filter Optional HMA filter (if enabled)



✅ Advanced Grid Engine (Per Basket)

Choose one grid mode:

Grid from Last Add (Tick) Grid at Candle Close Expanded Grid (Tick) – grid distance expands as adds increase

Grid controls:

GridStepPoints

Max_Adds

Lot_Factor (compounding progression)

✅ Basket Exit System (Per Basket)

Basket Take Profit Modes:

TP from Break-even (points/pips)

TP in Money

TP as % of Equity

Basket Stop Loss Modes:

SL Off

SL in Money

SL as % of Equity

SL from Break-even (points/pips)

✅ Dynamic TP (For TP from Break-even)

TP can automatically change depending on whether the basket has additions: NoAdd_TP AfterAdd_TP



✅ On-Chart Basket Lines (Visual Management)

For each basket the EA draws:

Break-even line (BE)

Basket TP line

Basket SL line

Works with all TP/SL modes, including money and percent modes.

✅ Dashboard + Performance Stats

Displays:

Active baskets, orders, lots, floating P/L

Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly closed P/L

Total trades, wins/losses, win rate

Grid mode + settings

Last error code (for diagnostics)

✅ Prop Firm Dashboard (DISPLAY ONLY)

Includes a prop-style panel showing:

Profit %

Daily drawdown %

Max drawdown %

Level 1 / Level 2 status

Note: Prop section is display only and does not block trading.

Recommended Use

Works best on liquid FX pairs with reasonable spread.

Always test on a demo account before live trading.

Start with conservative risk settings and small lots.

Use Aggressive mode only if you understand multi-basket exposure.

Inputs Summary

You can configure:

Entry mode (Conservative/Aggressive)

Signals (TDI/MBL/Sharkfin)

Zone & Fibonacci filters

Trend filters (EMA/HMA)

Grid behavior and risk progression

Basket TP/SL type (pips, money, percent)

Dynamic TP and dashboard options

Disclaimer

Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. You are responsible for your risk settings, broker conditions, and account management.